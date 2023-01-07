No tickets match all Mega Millions numbers; jackpot rises to $1.1B
Even as the prize grows larger, the odds of winning remain the same at one in 302.6 million.
The Mega Millions jackpot remains elusive.
The winning numbers in a jackpot worth nearly $1 billion were drawn Friday night. No ticket had all six winning numbers.
Winning numbers were 3-20-46-59-63 and a Mega ball of 13.
Five tickets matched all five regular balls and holders of those tickets will win $1 million each.
The Tuesday drawing will be worth $1.1 billion with a cash price of $568.7 million. It will unofficially be the fifth largest in U.S. history.
The estimated $940 million jackpot has been growing for more than two months.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is not played in Nevada. Area players must buy tickets in Arizona or California.
10 LARGEST US JACKPOTS
1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)
2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
6. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
7. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
8. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)
9. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)
10. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)