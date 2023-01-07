43°F
Nation and World

No tickets match all Mega Millions numbers; jackpot rises to $1.1B

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2023 - 4:09 pm
 
Updated January 6, 2023 - 10:03 pm
A sign for the estimated $940 million jackpot up for grabs is seen at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station that sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket award in Altadena, Calif., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Lottery players whose numbers didn't hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize. The estimated $940 million jackpot up for grabs Friday night has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Roberto Ramirez, 77, from Guadalajara, Mexico holds a SuperLotto Plus ticket at the gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket award at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Lottery players whose numbers didn't hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize. The estimated $940 million jackpot up for grabs Friday night has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Electrician Jose Valles, 59, from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., buys a SuperLotto Plus ticket at the gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket award at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Lottery players whose numbers didn't hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize. The estimated $940 million jackpot up for grabs Friday night has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Community Leader and former Pasadena city commissioner Allen Shay buys California Lottery tickets to support his community at the gas station that sold the previous $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket award at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Lottery players whose numbers didn't hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize. The estimated $940 million jackpot up for grabs Friday night has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
People buy SuperLotto tickets at the Mobil gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket award at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Lottery players whose numbers didn't hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize. The estimated $940 million jackpot up for grabs Friday night has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

The Mega Millions jackpot remains elusive.

The winning numbers in a jackpot worth nearly $1 billion were drawn Friday night. No ticket had all six winning numbers.

Winning numbers were 3-20-46-59-63 and a Mega ball of 13.

Five tickets matched all five regular balls and holders of those tickets will win $1 million each.

The Tuesday drawing will be worth $1.1 billion with a cash price of $568.7 million. It will unofficially be the fifth largest in U.S. history.

The estimated $940 million jackpot has been growing for more than two months.

Even as the prize grows larger, the odds of winning remain the same at one in 302.6 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is not played in Nevada. Area players must buy tickets in Arizona or California.

