No trauma found on body recovered from alligator-infested pond

ORLANDO, Fla. — Crews in central Florida have found a body in an alligator-infested pond where a witness says a teenager yelled “it bit me, it bit me,” before disappearing under water.

Authorities in central Florida said Thursday morning the body found is a woman and there are no signs of trauma to her body.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Thursday that the woman hasn’t been identified and deputies don’t know how she got into the fenced-off pond.

The sheriff’s office says it has no report of a woman who’s gone missing.

Deputies were looking for a teenage boy since a witness had told 911 dispatchers he saw a teen flailing and screaming that they’d been bitten before going under water.

Eric Wolfe told 911 dispatchers on Wednesday that he saw a teen flailing his arms in the water and screaming before going under about 20 yards (18 meters) from shore.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Orange County Fire Rescue and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office took part in the search.

Williamson said no teens in the area had been reported missing.

No further details were immediately available.