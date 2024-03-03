No winner for $442.1M Powerball jackpot
The Monday drawing for Powerball will be worth $460 million.
The two lottery jackpots just keep rising. Again.
A Powerball jackpot of $442.1 million drawing had winning numbers of 3-18-27-36-53 and Powerball of 12. The cash value was $212 million.
Nobody had the winning numbers while four tickets matched the five regular numbers, winning $1 million each.
The Mega Millions Tuesday jackpot has rolled over to an estimated $650 million.
Tickets cannot be purchased in Nevada, but are available in California and Arizona. The Primm Lotto Store is a favorite vendor for Las Vegas area residents.
The odds of winning the jackpot are estimated at roughly 1 in 302 million.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.