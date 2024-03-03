No winner for $442.1M Powerball jackpot

The Monday drawing for Powerball will be worth $460 million.

A Powerball lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The two lottery jackpots just keep rising. Again.

A Powerball jackpot of $442.1 million drawing had winning numbers of 3-18-27-36-53 and Powerball of 12. The cash value was $212 million.

Nobody had the winning numbers while four tickets matched the five regular numbers, winning $1 million each.

The Mega Millions Tuesday jackpot has rolled over to an estimated $650 million.

Tickets cannot be purchased in Nevada, but are available in California and Arizona. The Primm Lotto Store is a favorite vendor for Las Vegas area residents.

The odds of winning the jackpot are estimated at roughly 1 in 302 million.

