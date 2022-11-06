No winner in Saturday Powerball drawing, jackpot swells to $1.9B

For more than three months the winning Powerball numbers have eluded ticket buyers, allowing the jackpot to reach a record $1.9 billion for Monday.

People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Lotto Store at Primm, just inside the California border, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, near Primm, Nev. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Somebody has to win it sooner or later, right?

No ticket had all the correct numbers in the record Saturday Powerball drawing, so the jackpot for Monday night will be a staggering $1.9 billion — the richest jackpot in lottery history.

The Saturday winning numbers were: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and a red Powerball of 20.

The cash prize was $782.4 million.

About 9,000 people bought tickets at the Lotto Store at Primm Lotto on Saturday alone and 18,000 in the past week. The line started forming at 5 a.m. Saturday for the 8 p.m. drawing.

