Nation and World

No winner: Powerball jackpot rises to $800M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2024 - 8:02 pm
 
Updated March 23, 2024 - 9:35 pm
A lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/N ...
A lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The winning numbers in the Saturday Powerball were 6-23-25-34-51 and a Powerball of 3.

Nobody won the jackpot.

Five tickets did match the five regular numbers, giving each player a $1 million prize.

The jackpot for Monday grows to $800 million ($384.8 million for the all cash choice).

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday for an estimated $1.1 billion.

The numbers for Friday’s $977 million Mega Millions drawing were 3-8-31-35-44 with a Mega Ball of 16. Nobody won the top prize.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres inspects relief supplies at Al Arish Internat ...
UN chief says it’s time to ‘truly flood’ Gaza with aid
By Samy Magdy, Amr Nabil and Sam Metz The Associated Press

About 7,000 aid trucks are waiting in Egypt’s North Sinai province to enter Gaza, Gov. Mohammed Abdel-Fadeil Shousha said in a statement.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with a man as he meets demonstrators callin ...
Israel’s Netanyahu rebuffs U.S. plea to halt Rafah offensive
By Matthew Lee and Josef Federman The Associated Press

The tough message from the Israeli prime minister sets the stage for potentially difficult talks next week in Washington between top U.S. officials and a high-level Israeli delegation.

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks during a campaign event, Oct. 9, 2023, in ...
Who is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and why is he running for president?
By Jonathan J. Cooper The Associated Press

The lack of excitement many Americans feel about a presidential rematch has heightened interest in alternatives to the major-party candidates, none more so than Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

