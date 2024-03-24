No winner: Powerball jackpot rises to $800M
The elusive jackpots for the two national lotteries are each stretching into the billon-dollar range.
The winning numbers in the Saturday Powerball were 6-23-25-34-51 and a Powerball of 3.
Nobody won the jackpot.
Five tickets did match the five regular numbers, giving each player a $1 million prize.
The jackpot for Monday grows to $800 million ($384.8 million for the all cash choice).
The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday for an estimated $1.1 billion.
The numbers for Friday’s $977 million Mega Millions drawing were 3-8-31-35-44 with a Mega Ball of 16. Nobody won the top prize.
