No winner: Powerball jackpot rises to $800M

The elusive jackpots for the two national lotteries are each stretching into the billon-dollar range.

A lottery ticket vending machine is seen in a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The winning numbers in the Saturday Powerball were 6-23-25-34-51 and a Powerball of 3.

Nobody won the jackpot.

Five tickets did match the five regular numbers, giving each player a $1 million prize.

The jackpot for Monday grows to $800 million ($384.8 million for the all cash choice).

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday for an estimated $1.1 billion.

The numbers for Friday’s $977 million Mega Millions drawing were 3-8-31-35-44 with a Mega Ball of 16. Nobody won the top prize.

