No winners: Powerball jackpot grows to $590 million

Three tickets matched the five regular balls drawn and each will win $1 million. They were sold in Florida, New York and Ohio.

FILE - People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Lotto Store at Primm, just inside the California border, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, near Primm, Nev. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The jackpot has grown to an estimated $590 million for Saturday’s Powerball drawing after no winning ticket was sold Wednesday.

The numbers drawn at 8 p.m. PDT were 17-24-48-62-68 with a Powerball of 23.

The lump sum value of the Saturday drawing is estimated at $304.8 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, with the odds of winning any prize about 1 in 25, according to the Powerball website.

The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the California border, is the closest place to buy tickets. Various locations in Arizona are also popular with players from Nevada.

