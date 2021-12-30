55°F
No winners, Powerball jackpot up to $500M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2021 - 9:32 pm
 
Updated December 30, 2021 - 1:56 pm
People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Sto ...
People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store just across the California state line near Primm Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Poor luck for Powerball players continued Wednesday as the wining numbers were not on any ticket nationwide.

The numbers were 2-6-9-33-39 with 11 for the powerball.

On Thursday, game leaders increased the Powerball jackpot estimate from $483 million to $500 million for the Saturday drawing. The new jackpot estimate has a cash value of $355.9 million.

The jackpot was last hit Oct. 4, 2021, drawing when a ticket in California won a $699.8 million grand prize. That jackpot ranked as the fifth largest in Powerball history and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history.

Saturday’s drawing will be the 38th draw in the jackpot run.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

