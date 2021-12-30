No winners, Powerball jackpot up to $500M

Poor luck for Powerball players continued Wednesday as the wining numbers were not on any ticket nationwide.

People line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store just across the California state line near Primm Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The numbers were 2-6-9-33-39 with 11 for the powerball.

On Thursday, game leaders increased the Powerball jackpot estimate from $483 million to $500 million for the Saturday drawing. The new jackpot estimate has a cash value of $355.9 million.

The jackpot was last hit Oct. 4, 2021, drawing when a ticket in California won a $699.8 million grand prize. That jackpot ranked as the fifth largest in Powerball history and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history.

Saturday’s drawing will be the 38th draw in the jackpot run.

