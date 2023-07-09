No winning figures: Lottery jackpots keep growing

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302 million while the Powerball says its odds are 1 in 292 million.

FILE - People who declined to give their names make their picks as they wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Lotto Store just across the Nevada/California border near Primm Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

FILE - The Powerball jackpot is at an estimated $528 million for the drawing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, according to the Powerball website.

The lottery jackpots have been growing for nearly three months. And that will continue at least a few more days.

Nobody in the country had a ticket with the correct winning numbers in the Saturday $613 million Powerball drawing. The Numbers were 7-23-24-32-43 with a Powerball of 18.

Same thing happened in the $450 million Friday Mega Millions drawing when the winning numbers were 8-10-17-55-66 with a Mega Ball of 3.

So the lines to purchase the $2 tickets will form again.

The Powerball will be worth an estimated $650 million ($328.3 million cash) for the Monday 8 p.m. PDT drawing.

The Mega Millions will be worth an estimated $480 million ($240.7 million cash) on Tuesday at 8 p.m. PDT.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won April 18 in New York while the Powerball jackpot was claimed April 19 in Ohio.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302 million while the Powerball says its odds are 1 in 292 million.

Tickets cost $2 for each lottery and are not sold in Nevada. The closest location is at The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the Nevada state line. Arizona outlets also sell lottery tickets.

