89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

No winning figures: Lottery jackpots keep growing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2023 - 10:58 pm
 
FILE - People who declined to give their names make their picks as they wait in line to buy lot ...
FILE - People who declined to give their names make their picks as they wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Lotto Store just across the Nevada/California border near Primm Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
FILE - The Powerball jackpot is at an estimated $528 million for the drawing on Wednesday, July ...
FILE - The Powerball jackpot is at an estimated $528 million for the drawing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, according to the Powerball website. People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Lotto Store at Primm, just inside the California border, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, near Primm, Nev. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The lottery jackpots have been growing for nearly three months. And that will continue at least a few more days.

Nobody in the country had a ticket with the correct winning numbers in the Saturday $613 million Powerball drawing. The Numbers were 7-23-24-32-43 with a Powerball of 18.

Same thing happened in the $450 million Friday Mega Millions drawing when the winning numbers were 8-10-17-55-66 with a Mega Ball of 3.

So the lines to purchase the $2 tickets will form again.

The Powerball will be worth an estimated $650 million ($328.3 million cash) for the Monday 8 p.m. PDT drawing.

The Mega Millions will be worth an estimated $480 million ($240.7 million cash) on Tuesday at 8 p.m. PDT.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won April 18 in New York while the Powerball jackpot was claimed April 19 in Ohio.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302 million while the Powerball says its odds are 1 in 292 million.

Tickets cost $2 for each lottery and are not sold in Nevada. The closest location is at The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the Nevada state line. Arizona outlets also sell lottery tickets.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
If A’s need more land for retractable roof ballpark, they may be in luck
If A’s need more land for retractable roof ballpark, they may be in luck
2
New owners restore Siegfried and Roy’s former home
New owners restore Siegfried and Roy’s former home
3
Loved the MSG Sphere’s Fourth display? Go inside with affordable show
Loved the MSG Sphere’s Fourth display? Go inside with affordable show
4
NTSB: Bad weather factor as 6 die when jet from Las Vegas crashes in California
NTSB: Bad weather factor as 6 die when jet from Las Vegas crashes in California
5
Trump to Las Vegas crowd: Nevada is Republican
Trump to Las Vegas crowd: Nevada is Republican
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius appears at his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, ...
El Paso mass shooting gunman sentenced to life in prison
By Morgan Lee and Paul J. Weber Associated Press

Patrick Crusius, who pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges, could still face the death penalty for one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

Hayden T. Klemenok (National Park Service via AP)
California hiker goes missing in Yosemite
The Associated Press

A hiker has been missing in Yosemite National Park after being swept away by a cold and fast-flowing creek as California’s epic winter snowpack melts.

This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan sub ...
Company behind imploded Titan submersible halts operations
By Patrick Whittle Associated Press

OceanGate, which owned the submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, killing five people, said it has suspended operations.

A view from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park in October 2012. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Grand Canyon hiker dies in 100-degree heat
The Associated Press

Authorities say a 57-year-old woman has died while on an eight-mile hike in triple-digit heat at Grand Canyon National Park.

This year's woman's champion Miki Sudo, left, and man's champion Joey Chestnut, right, stand to ...
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win hot dog-eating contest
The Associated Press

Joey “Jaws” Chestnut shook off a rain delay to clinch his 16th title at Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, and Miki Sudo claimed her ninth women’s title.

More stories
No winner in $450M Mega Millions drawing; Powerball worth $615M Saturday
No winner in $450M Mega Millions drawing; Powerball worth $615M Saturday
With no winners since April, Powerball jackpot grows to $528M
With no winners since April, Powerball jackpot grows to $528M
No winners: Powerball jackpot grows to $590 million
No winners: Powerball jackpot grows to $590 million
New record: It’s been 291 days without a 100-degree high in Las Vegas
New record: It’s been 291 days without a 100-degree high in Las Vegas
$416K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$416K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Could WSOP Main Event field top 10K players?
Could WSOP Main Event field top 10K players?