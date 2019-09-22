Nobel laureate starts fund for survivors of sexual violence

His hospital in war-torn Congo has treated over 50,000 victims of sexual violence.

FILE - In this Wednesday Nov. 26, 2014 file photo, Doctor Denis Mukwege, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, a gynecologist who specializes in treating victims of rape and extreme sexual violence, waves as he gets the Sakharov Prize at the European Parliament in Strasbourg eastern France. Mukwege and Nadia Murad have been named the winners of the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Christian Lutz, File)

UNITED NATIONS — A Nobel Peace Prize-winning surgeon has launched a fund with the goal of providing reparations for survivors of conflicts around the world.

Dr. Denis Mukwege said in an interview Saturday that he and his team at Panzi Hospital in Congo could physically and mentally help victims of rape and other abuse.

But he says the only way to really heal survivors and to right the wrong that was done to them is through reparations.

He says that legal action can be taken against an alleged perpetrator, but that even when women win, “there is no reparation.”

Mukwege says reparations can be individual or collective, symbolic or financial, depending on the victim, the case and the context.

His hospital in war-torn Congo has treated over 50,000 victims of sexual violence.