69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Noose picture results in suspension of teachers, principal

The Associated Press
May 10, 2019 - 9:37 pm
 
Updated May 10, 2019 - 10:12 pm

PALMDALE, Calif. — A Southern California school district has placed four teachers on administrative leave after a photo surfaced showing the group smiling as one held a small noose in a classroom.

Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado said in a statement this week that he is appalled and has also placed the principal of Summerwind Elementary School on leave pending an investigation.

“Late afternoon (May 8) it has been brought to the Palmdale School District’s attention that an incident involving the discovery of a noose and possibly inappropriate responses to that discovery occurred at Summerwind Elementary School,” he said in the statement posted on the district’s Facebook page .

KABC-TV , which reported there is also a photo of the noose pinned to a wall, said the district is investigating the intentions of the teachers.

The district did not identify the teachers.

The school’s website lists the principal as Linda Brandts. A telephone listing for her could not be found.

Two African American women told KABC they were pulling their children out of the school.

Tierra Harris emotionally explained to her daughter why she was being removed from the school. “Do you know what they use that for? The use that to hang African American people,” she said.

Breyon Clemons said she was pulling her child out for good. “My child will not walk onto this plantation, absolutely not,” said.

Maldonado, the superintendent, said the situation is not a reflection of the community.

“We don’t tolerate that type of behavior in our community, in our school district. We hold our employees to the highest standards with high expectations,” he said.

Palmdale is a city of more than 150,000 in the high desert region of northern Los Angeles County.

News Videos
30-year-old Rio needs a little TLC
Nearly 30 years after the Rio opened, the red and blue jewel that helped catapult Las Vegas to a new level with its buffet and nightclub has lost its status along with its shine.
Clouds move across Las Vegas Valley (Michael Quine)
After record rainfall of nearly a half-inch soaked the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday evening, clouds cover the valley Friday morning with forecast for some additional rain.
Las Vegas rain tops annual average – in May
Las Vegas has now received more rainfall so far this year than the city sees in an entire average year. We’ve had 4.2 inches of rain through May 10th. The average amount for the whole year is 4.19 inches. (Harrison Keely/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reviewjournal.com redesign
Reviewjournal.com has been redesigned with new features to make your experience even better!
Abuse allegations went unchecked for years at Nye County school
Thousands of records examined by the Las Vegas Review-Journal show a yearslong history of abuse and neglect allegations at Northwest Academy, a private boarding school for at-risk youth in Amargosa Valley. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas cancer patient among first worldwide to test experimental drug
Anthony Brasich, 71, of Las Vegas, who has stage 4 advanced metastatic prostate cancer, is the first person in the world to receive an experimental drug. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
NHP Trooper struck by vehicle
During a traffic stop an Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper was struck by another vehicle.
Thunderstorm moves across Las Vegas Valley
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning Monday for the southwest valley, which saw hail that measured a half inch to three-quarters of an inch during the afternoon storm. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Strip gets smacked with cold front
The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the southwest Las Vegas Valley. Areas saw rain, thunder, lightning, and even hail. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Education rally in Las Vegas
Thousands of educators, parents and students gather to rally to secure additional education funding in front of the federal courthouse in Las Vegas, Saturday morning, April, 27, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Report knocks Las Vegas for ozone, but local officials cite improvement
The American Lung Association says Las Vegas has some of the highest ozone levels in the nation, but Clark County air quality officials insist the community is improving when it comes to the smog-causing pollutant. (Michael Quine)
It's Rattlesnake Season
As temperatures start to rise in the Las Vegas area, people are heading outside for various activities. Possibly hiking and maybe with a dog. People and pets aren’t the only creatures coming out of their winter homes – so are snakes. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NHP Trooper sustains dog bite during rescue
A small dog loose on the freeway bites the hand of an Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper that saved it.
Henderson fails to investigate the drug overdose death of one of its officers
Henderson Police Department's internal affairs did not investigate the 2014 drug overdose death of an officer. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NHP trooper and good Samaritans save a life
Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jacob Fisher and a group of good Samaritans performed lifesaving CPR on a driver suffering a heart attack last month in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Syphilis Awareness Day
Dr. Joe Iser, District Health Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District, discusses the effects and issues with syphilis in the Las Vegas community on April 16, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas diocese IDs 33 ‘credibly accused’ of sexual abuse
The Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas released a list on Friday of 33 “credibly accused” of sexual abuse who at some point served in the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CCSD Arbor View meeting
The Clark County School Board hears from the public about racial tensions at Arbor View High School on Thursday, April 11, 2019. (Amelia Park-Harvey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Parents of autistic student battle Clark County School District
Joshua and Britten Wahrer, parents of a special education student, are battling the Clark County School District for the right to equip their son with a monitoring device. (Amelia Pak-Harvey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Metro homeless outreach a shift in strategy
Lt. Joe Sobrio discusses the new homeless outreach team for Metro. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Prayer for Opportunity Scholarships
Las Vegas students and adults hold a prayer meeting about the Opportunity Scholarship program on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Amelia Pak-Harvey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Solar scams on the rise in Nevada
As Nevada’s solar industry has made a resurgence, solar scammers have followed suit.
Clark County schools and the late bus issue
Year after year, late or no-show buses in the Clark County School District draw the ire of parents and students alike. One year the problem even prompted a parent to crack a school bus window in frustration over a late drop-off. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
I-15 southbound congested near Primm Sunday afternoon
Drivers heading toward California on Interstate 15 should expect heavy traffic and a 13-mile backup Sunday afternoon.
Learning lifesaving skills in advance of fire season
Students and firefighters attend a training session at Fire Station 80 in Blue Diamond, Saturday, March 30, 2019. The training session helps volunteer firefighters obtain necessary annual certification to work wild fires.
Car restoration behind prison walls
Inmates share their experiences working for the Southern Desert Correctional Center auto body shop in Indian Springs while learning valuable skills.
Parent remembers Las Vegas boy killed by car
People visit a memorial at the intersection of South Fort Apache Road and West Arby Avenue at at Faiss Park Wednesday, March 27, 2019, where Jonathan Smith, 12, of Las Vegas, died after he was struck while crossing Fort Apache Monday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Couple left with surprise medical bills after visit to the hospital
Michael Pistiner took his wife, Marta Menendez-Pistiner, to the ER in January after she fainted twice and appeared to be having a seizure. Despite paying $856 monthly for health insurance, the two, self-employed musicians, were stuck with more than $5,700 in hospital and doctor bills after than hour-and-a-half visit. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Las Vegas police brief the media on fatal crash
Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Nick Farese addresses the media about a car accident at South Fort Apache Road and West Arby Avenue that left one minor dead and one hospitalized on Monday, March 25, 2019. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Arbor View parent talks about racial issues at the school
Lawanna Calhoun, a former Arbor View parent, talks about the state of the school. (Amelia Pak-Harvey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Participants rush out of the cafeteria after hearing gun shots during a lockdown exercise March ...
Fighting back becoming part of school shooting guidance
By Carolyn Thompson and Michael Melia The Associated Press

At a growing number of schools around the country, students attacking gunmen reflect guidance to students, at least in some situations, to do what they can to disrupt shootings.

An Ebola health worker is seen April 16, 2019, at a treatment center in Beni, Eastern Congo. Th ...
Attacks on health workers hamper Ebola control, says WHO
By Krista Larson The Associated Press

The World Health Organization warned Friday that it may not be possible to contain Ebola to two affected provinces in eastern Congo if attacks on health teams continue.

Cafeteria food (Getty Images)
Chobani to pay school lunch debt in Rhode Island
The Associated Press

Yogurt company Chobani says it will pay the school lunch debt of low-income families with students attending a Rhode Island school district.

acebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies April 11, 2018, before a House Energy and Commerce hearin ...
Human factor partly to blame for slow Facebook changes
By Barbara Ortutay The Associated Press

The question comes up over and over, with extremist material, hate speech, election meddling and privacy invasions. Why can’t Facebook just fix it?

In this April 19, 2016, file photo, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert looks up during a ceremonial signing ...
A growing number of states call porn a public health crisis
By Lindsay Whitehurst and Jonathan J. Cooper The Associated Press

More than a dozen states have moved to declare pornography a public health crisis, raising concerns among some experts who say the label goes too far and carries its own risks.

Maria Butina, leader of a pro-gun organization in Russia, speaks April 21, 2013, to a crowd dur ...
Secret Russian agent saw US political analysis as ‘valuable’
By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

A secret agent for the Kremlin who tried to infiltrate U.S. political groups while Donald Trump rose to power says she believed her notes and analysis would be valuable to Russia.

A May 4, 2019, file photo provided by the North Korean government shows a launch of a missile i ...
Russia fingerprints on North Korea’s new missile, experts say
By Eric Talmadge The Associated Press

New missiles North Korean has tested in the past week are familiar to military experts: They look like a controversial and widely copied missile the Russian military has deployed to Syria.