Norovirus breaks out at California wildfire evacuation shelter

Firefighters monitor a backfire while battling the Ranch Fire, part of the Mendocino Complex Fire, on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, near Ladoga, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Martin Lovrin, a Ranch fire evacuee, rests at a makeshift shelter on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in Clearlake, Calif. Shortly after, Lovrin and other Lucerne residents received notice that they could return home as mandatory evacuations for their area became downgraded to an evacuation advisory. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Volunteers Rita Laufler, right, and Judy Ellis celebrate at a makeshift shelter for Mendocino Complex Fire evacuees upon hearing that mandatory evacuations had been lifted for a portion of the area on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in Clearlake, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A firefighter monitors a backfire while battling the Ranch Fire, part of the Mendocino Complex Fire, on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, near Ladoga, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

This Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows plumes of smoke from the "River Fire," left, and the "Ranch Fire," top, around Clear Lake, Calif. The dark brown areas at center show burned vegetation. At bottom right is Clear Lake. (Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP)

LAKEPORT, Calif. — Northern California officials are contending with a norovirus outbreak at a wildfire evacuation shelter.

Lake County Public Health Director Denise Pomeroy said Wednesday that 20 to 30 people had shown symptoms of the virus in the last 48 hours. The airborne bug causes diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps.

Officials are taking steps to separate those who have shown symptoms from others at the shelter and hired a company to clean and disinfect inside. Additional handwashing stations also were set up.

Pomeroy says about 150 to 175 people were at the shelter in Lower Lake High School on Tuesday night. Many were leaving Wednesday as officials lifted more evacuations.

About 1,500 people remain under evacuation orders as firefighters battle the largest wildfire recorded in California history, called the Mendocino Complex.