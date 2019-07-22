87°F
North Carolina dad dies after being hit by wave at beach, wife says

The Associated Press
July 22, 2019 - 6:33 am
 

OAK ISLAND, N.C. — A woman says her husband was killed on the North Carolina coast when a wave crashed into him, slamming his head into the sand and breaking his neck.

Shannon Dingle tweeted about Lee Dingle’s death, saying “my partner, my love, and my home died today after a freak accident.”

She said her husband was playing in the water Thursday with several of their six children when he was hit by the intense wave.

Oak Island Fire Chief Chris Anselmo said rescuers took him to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Dingle is a writer whose work focuses on surviving sexual assault and parenting. A GoFundMe for the Raleigh family raised nearly $140,000 as of Monday.

