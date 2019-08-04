99°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

North Carolina man charged with stealing ambulance

The Associated Press
August 4, 2019 - 10:18 am
 

GASTONIA, N.C. — A North Carolina man has been charged with stealing an ambulance from a hospital parking bay and leading police on a high-speed chase.

News outlets report that the ambulance belonging to the Dallas Rescue Squad was taken from CaroMont Regional Medical Center Friday night.

Police charged 29-year-old Joshua Kyle Poindexter of Kings Mountain with larceny of a motor vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest, failing to heed a siren and reckless driving.

Authorities say GPS software allowed police to track the stolen ambulance. They said Poindexter led police on a chase that exceeded the speed limit by 15 mph before he was arrested in Cherryville, almost 20 miles away.

No one was injured.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
From left, Melody Stout, Hannah Payan, Aaliyah Alba, Sherie Gramlich and Laura Barrios comfort ...
Attack on Texas shoppers to be handled as domestic terrorism
By Cedar Attanasio, Michael Balsamo, and Diana Heidgerd The Associated Press

The shooting that killed 20 people at a crowded El Paso shopping area will be handled as a domestic terrorism case, federal authorities said Sunday as they weighed hate-crime charges against the gunman that could carry the death penalty.

Shoes are piled outside the scene of a mass shooting including Ned Peppers bar, Sunday, Aug. 4, ...
Shooter kills 9 in Ohio, including his sister
By Dan Sewell and John Minchillo The Associated Press

A gunman in body armor opened fire early Sunday in a popular entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people, including his sister, and wounded dozens of others before he was quickly slain by police, city officials said.

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman, right greets John Mackey, chief of police of Edgewater, ...
Dog the Bounty Hunter urges burglary suspect to surrender
By Colleen Slevin The Associated Press

Reality TV star Duane “Dog” Chapman is calling on the person who broke into a Colorado business he owns and stole show merchandise and items belonging to his late wife to turn himself in.