60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

North Korea fires 2 missiles into sea amid stalled talks

By Kim Tong-Hyung and Hyung-Jin Kim The Associated Press
October 31, 2019 - 2:13 pm
 

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Thursday fired two projectiles into its eastern sea, an apparent resumption of weapons tests aimed at ramping up pressure on Washington over a stalemate in nuclear negotiations, according to officials in South Korea and Japan.

The launches followed statements of displeasure by top North Korean officials over the slow pace of nuclear negotiations with the United States and demands that the Trump administration ease crippling sanctions and pressure on their country.

Analysts say the North could dial up its weapons demonstrations in the coming weeks as it approaches an end-of-year deadline set by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for Washington to offer mutually acceptable terms for a deal to salvage the nuclear diplomacy.

Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the weapons were fired from an area near the North Korean capital of Pyongyang and flew about 370 kilometers (230 miles) across the country at a height of up to 90 kilometers (56 miles) before landing off its eastern coast. The Joint Chiefs of Staff urged the North to “immediately stop actions that do not help efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.”

The military didn’t immediately confirm whether the weapons were ballistic missiles or rocket artillery. The office of South Korean President Moon Jae-in described them as short-range projectiles.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said it believed they were ballistic missiles, but they did not reach Japan’s territorial waters or its exclusive economic zone. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe condemned the launches “as an act that threatens the peace and safety of Japan and the region.”

Seoul’s presidential Blue House said National Security Director Chung Eui-yong presided over an emergency National Security Council meeting where officials expressed “strong concern” and discussed North Korea’s possible intent.

Senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol on Sunday said his country was running out of patience with the United States over what it described as unilateral disarmament demands, and warned that a close personal relationship between the leaders alone would not be enough to prevent nuclear diplomacy from derailing. He said the administration of President Donald Trump would be “seriously mistaken” if it ignores Kim Jong Un’s end-of-year deadline.

In a speech in Azerbaijan earlier this week, Choe Ryong Hae, considered the second-most powerful official in North Korea, said the deadlocked nuclear negotiations had put the Korean Peninsula at a crossroads between peace and a “touch-and-go crisis,” and demanded that the United States remove its “hostile” policy of sanctions and pressure on the North.

Nam Sung-wook, a North Korea expert at Seoul’s Korea University, said more North Korean weapons displays are likely. There’s a possibility that the North will fire some of its powerful midrange missiles over Japan, like it did during a provocative run in weapons tests in 2017, he said.

“North Korea is investing all its strength in a hard-line position against Washington and Seoul,” said Nam, a former president of the Institute for National Security Strategy, a think tank affiliated with South Korea’s main spy agency. “If its missiles fly over Japan, the international impact would be huge because the United States and Japan would find it difficult to let it go,” he said.

Earlier this month, the North test-fired an underwater-launched ballistic missile for the first time in three years. The North has also tested new short-range ballistic missile and rocket artillery systems in recent months in what experts saw as an effort to use the standstill in talks to advance its military capabilities while increasing its bargaining power.

Negotiations have faltered after the collapse of a February summit between Kim Jong Un and Trump in Hanoi, Vietnam, where the U.S. rejected North Korean demands for broad sanctions relief in exchange for piecemeal progress toward partially surrendering its nuclear capabilities.

The North responded with intensified testing activity while Kim said he would “wait with patience until the end of the year for the United States to come up with a courageous decision.”

Washington and Pyongyang resumed working-level discussion in Sweden earlier this month, but the meeting broke down amid acrimony with the North Koreans calling the talks “sickening” and accusing the Americans of maintaining an “old stance and attitude.”

After the breakdown in Sweden, North Korea released a series of photos showing Kim riding a white horse to a snow-covered Mount Paektu, a volcano considered sacred by North Koreans and a place where the leader has often visited before making key decisions. Speaking to officials near the mountain, Kim vowed to overcome U.S.-led sanctions that he said had both pained and infuriated his people.

News of the launches came after South Korea said earlier Thursday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message of condolence to Moon over his mother’s recent death. The two leaders met three times last year and struck a set of deals aimed at easing animosities and boosting exchanges. But in recent months, North Korea has drastically reduced its engagement and diplomatic activities with South Korea, after Seoul failed to resume lucrative joint economic projects held back by U.S.-led U.N. sanctions.

Last week, Kim ordered the destruction of South Korean-built facilities at a long-shuttered joint tourist project at North Korea’s scenic Diamond Mountain resort. South Korea later proposed talks but North Korea has insisted they exchange documents to work out details of Kim’s order.

“The North Korean leader does not ride a white horse to the top of Paektu mountain because he is satisfied with the status quo,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

“Kim’s year-end threat is as much a deadline for economic progress as it is a diplomatic ultimatum,” Easley said. “This is why Pyongyang is increasing pressure on Seoul and Washington in the form of announcing plans to bulldoze even stalled inter-Korean projects, such as at Mount Kumgang, while continuing provocative missile tests.”

Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A firefighter puts out hotspots in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Rin ...
Strong winds fan flames from 2 new California fires
By Brian Melley and Marcio Jose Sanchez The Associated Press

The latest blazes erupted in the heavily populated region east of Los Angeles as strong Santa Ana winds continued to blow with gusts up to 60 mph predicted to last until evening.

Rescue workers look for survivors following a train damaged by a fire in Liaquatpur, Pakistan, ...
At least 71 perish in fire on moving train in central Pakistan
By Asim Tanveer The Associated Press

Flames roared through the train cars as the train approached the town of Liaquatpur in Punjab, survivors said. A cooking stove explosion is believed to be the cause.

This is a photo of the military working dog that was injured tracking down Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi ...
Trump to welcome military working dog Conan to White House
The Associated Press

President Donald Trump tweeted that the military working dog injured in the raid last weekend that killed the Islamic State leader will leave the Middle East for the White House sometime next week.

From the International Space Station on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, astronaut Andrew Morgan was a ...
Astronauts have front row seat to California wildfires
By Brian Melley and Marcio Jose Sanchez The Associated Press

A wind-whipped outbreak of wildfires outside Los Angeles on Wednesday threatened thousands of homes and horse ranches, forced the smoky evacuation of elderly patients in wheelchairs and narrowly bypassed the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, protected in part by a buffer zone chewed by goats.

Passersby stop to pay respect outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Oct. ...
Pittsburgh gun laws passed after massacre struck down
By Michael Rubinkam The Associated Press

Pittsburgh “will continue to fight for the right to take commonsense steps to prevent future gun violence,” a spokesman for Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto said.

Boeing Company President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg, right, is surrounded by ...
Boeing CEO faces second Capitol Hill grilling over 737 Max
By David Koenig The Associated Press

Lawmakers blasted Boeing and peppered its CEO on Wednesday with questions about the design and marketing of the 737 Max, the plane involved in two crashes that killed 346 people.

Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan speaks during a press conference ...
Immigration officials warn border troubles far from over
By Colleen Long and Cedar Attanasio The Associated Press

Even though crossings have been down over the past few months, officials say the number of migrants coming over border is still high. And resources are still stretched.

Strong winds send embers flying across Ida Clayton Rd. as the Kincade Fire burns in Calistoga, ...
California wildfire encircles Reagan library
By Marcio Sanchez and Gregory Bull The Associated Press

A new wildfire erupted Wednesday in wind-whipped Southern California, forcing the evacuation of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and nearby homes.