91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

North Korea tests new ‘super-large’ rocket launcher

By Hyung-Jin Kim The Associated Press
August 25, 2019 - 7:18 am
 

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea said Sunday that leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test-firing of a “newly developed super-large multiple rocket launcher,” another demonstration of the North’s expanding weapons arsenal apparently aimed at increasing its leverage ahead of a possible resumption of nuclear talks with the U.S.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency, or KCNA, said that Saturday’s weapons test was successful and cited Kim as saying the rocket launcher is “indeed a great weapon.”

Kim underscored the need to “continue to step up the development of Korean-style strategic and tactical weapons for resolutely frustrating the ever-mounting military threats and pressure offensive of the hostile forces,” according to KCNA.

The “hostile forces” likely referred to the United States and South Korea, whose recently ended regular military drills infuriated North Korea. The North has called the drills an invasion rehearsal and conducted a slew of missile and rocket tests in response.

Some experts said North Korea aims to show off its weapons to try to get an upper hand ahead of a possible restart of nuclear negotiations, which have been largely stalemated since the second summit between President Donald Trump and Kim in Vietnam in February fell apart due to squabbling over U.S.-led sanctions on North Korea. The two leaders met again at the inter-Korean border in late June and agreed to resume talks.

Trump downplayed the latest launch, saying, “Kim Jong Un has been, you know, pretty straight with me. … He likes testing missiles but we never restricted short-range missiles. We’ll see what happens.”

South Korea’s military said North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Saturday morning, and that they flew about 380 kilometers (236 miles) at a maximum altitude of 97 kilometers (60 miles). It was the seventh known weapons test by North Korea in about a month.

North Korea has been pushing to develop powerful multiple rocket launch systems, whose projectiles resemble short-range missiles, some experts said. On Aug. 1, North Korea said it tested a large-caliber multiple rocket guided system, a day after South Korea said the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles.

Most of the North Korean weapons tested in recent weeks have shown short-range flight distances. This suggests that North Korea still doesn’t intend to lift its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests, which would certainly derail the negotiations with Washington.

The latest North Korean launches came two days after South Korea said it would terminate its intelligence-sharing deal with Japan amid trade disputes between the U.S. allies. Washington expressed its disappointment at South Korea’s decision.

In a development that could possibly further complicate ties between Seoul and Tokyo, South Korea’s navy on Sunday began two-day exercises on and around a group of islets controlled by South Korea but also claimed by Japan. Japan’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying the islets belong to Japan and called the drills “unacceptable.”

South Korean navy officers said the drills are the first of two regular exercises held every year near the islets, called Dokdo in Korean and Takeshima in Japanese. They said the drills involve aircraft landing on the islets and warships maneuvering nearby. Local media said South Korea originally planned the first drills in June, but delayed them in consideration of relations with Japan.

———

Associated Press writer Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo contributed to this report.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A policeman points a weapon during a protest in Hong Kong, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Hong Kong pol ...
Hong Kong police draw guns in latest protest violence
By Chan and Kin Cheung The Associated Press

Police in Hong Kong drew their guns Sunday night after a small group of protesters attacked officers with sticks and rods, and used tear gas to clear pro-democracy demonstrators who had taken over a street.

This undated photo made available by The Pew Charitable Trusts shows the mako shark swimming in ...
Countries agree to protect sharks and rays
By Maria Cheng and Jamey Keaten The Associated Press

Countries have agreed to protect more than a dozen shark species at risk of extinction, in a move aimed at conserving some of the ocean’s most awe-inspiring creatures who have themselves become prey to commercial fishing and the Chinese appetite for shark fin soup.

FILE - In this June 29, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese Pres ...
Powerful, obscure law is basis for Trump ‘order’ on trade
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

President Donald Trump is threatening to use the emergency authority granted by a powerful but obscure federal law to make good on his tweeted “order” to U.S. businesses to cut ties in China amid a spiraling trade war between the two nations.

In this Nov. 15, 2011, file photo former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., gestures during a news co ...
Ex-Rep. Joe Walsh to challenge Trump in 2020 GOP primary
The Associated Press

Joe Walsh, a former Illinois congressman and tea party favorite turned radio talk show host, announced along shot challenge Sunday to President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2020, saying the incumbent is “completely unfit” for office and must be denied a second term.

In this photo provided by David Cimetta, Melanie and Jim OâConnor paint each other's nude ...
Naked bikers hit Philadelphia streets
The Associated Press

About 3,000 riders pedal a 10-mile (16-kilometer) course around the City of Brotherly Love while taking in sights including Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell.