Nation and World

North Rim water use limited after Grand Canyon pipe damaged

The Associated Press
May 25, 2019 - 1:46 pm
 

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Officials have temporarily placed restrictions on water use on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park after rockslides caused a pipeline break.

The National Park Service announced Thursday that public laundry and shower facilities are closed as well as public restrooms with flushing toilets.

The park service says portable toilets are replacing the restrooms. Drinking water remains available for visitors.

Officials say repairs on the water pipeline are expected to begin Saturday. The project is expected to take about 10 days.

Holding tanks supply the only available public water on the North Rim.

The tanks are filled by the pipeline, which has been a recurring problem for the park service.

More than 80 breaks have been recorded since 2010.

