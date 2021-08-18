98°F
Nation and World

Northern Arizona town recovering from flooding

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 - 4:12 pm
 
Flagstaff police officers stand at the edge of street flooding, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Flagstaff, Ariz. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)
Killip Elementary School principal Joe Gutierrez looks over flooding Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Flagstaff, Ariz. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)
Paradise Wash floods Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 in Flagstaff, Ariz. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Workers and residents in Flagstaff were assessing damage, clearing away debris and cleaning up Wednesday from a flood caused by historic levels of rain that fell on a burn scar from a large wildfire two years ago.

The storm on Tuesday caused damage to an unknown number of homes and buildings in the northern Arizona city. Water and mud made their way into classrooms and hallways at Killip Elementary School. Classes were called off on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

Hourly precipitation of more than 3 inches Tuesday along the southern part of the scar was described by a flood control district as a “200 to 500 year rainfall event.” Lesser, but still significant levels of rain were recorded in other areas of the water-repellent scar.

The fast-moving water poured into neighborhoods and rushed past houses protected by sandbags.

Another round of thunderstorms was forecast Wednesday in northern Arizona.

Heavy flooding last month caused about $5 million in damage to local public infrastructure like storm drains and roads.

Heavy rainfall has been pretty regular in the area since mid-July, when Flagstaff residents saw the first flooding after the start of Arizona’s annual monsoon season.

