92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Northern Arizona watches winds during wildfires

By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press
June 14, 2022 - 4:08 pm
 
Janetta Kathleen and her horse, Squish, watch as smoke rises above neighborhoods on the outskir ...
Janetta Kathleen and her horse, Squish, watch as smoke rises above neighborhoods on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz., Sunday, June 12, casts a glow above neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The northern Arizona city of Flagstaff is synonymous with mountains — lush with ponderosa pines, meadows and hiking trails that are a respite from the desert heat farther south.

Now, parts of them are burning yet again, fanned by winds that pushed one fire through more than 27 square miles. Winds moderated Tuesday after a day of red flag conditions, which could help firefighters get a better handle on a blaze that has largely spared homes but made a run into a wilderness area and reached a lava dome volcano.

“They’re optimistic to make some headway,” fire information officer Cathie Pauls said Tuesday.

Residents around the city looked toward the mountains as smoke billowed through the air and winds howled early this week, some scared, some nervous — most hoping that moisture in the forecast late this week brings some relief.

“We’re most definitely dry,” said Flagstaff resident Colin Challifour. “The forests are dry. It’s unfortunate. You don’t like to see it.”

Authorities downgraded evacuation orders Tuesday but people in about 700 homes still were under orders to stay out of the area, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said. Another 280 homes have been evacuated because of another wildfire that’s burned 4 square miles on the outskirts of Flagstaff in a more remote area.

One home and a secondary structure have been destroyed in the larger fire, the sheriff’s office said. Wildfires have also forced evacuations in California and New Mexico.

In northern Arizona, Coconino County declared an emergency because of the wildfire.

Fire incident commander Aaron Graeser said the big Flagstaff-area blaze is one of the top priorities in the country for firefighting resources.

Western fires

Wildfires broke out early this spring in multiple states in the Western U.S., where climate change and an enduring drought are fanning the frequency and intensity of forest and grassland fires. A springtime fire outside Flagstaff destroyed more than two dozen homes. Most of the residents who evacuated then are out of their homes again because of this latest wildfire.

The number of square miles burned so far this year is more than double the 10-year national average, and states like New Mexico have already set records with devastating blazes that destroyed hundreds of homes while causing environmental damage that is expected to affect water supplies.

Nationally, more than 6,200 wildland firefighters were battling nearly three dozen uncontained fires that had charred over 1,780 square miles — much of it in the U.S. Southwest, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

In southwest Alaska, favorable winds shifted the progression of a large fire burning through dry grass and brush in largely treeless tundra away from an Alaska Native village, fire managers said Tuesday.

The 202-square-mile East Fork Fire remained just over 3 miles from St. Mary’s, but there were no evacuation orders in place. No structures have been damaged or lost.

The wind shift along with cooler temperatures allowed firefighters to work the active western edge of the East Fork fire and shore up primary and secondary contain lines protecting St. Mary’s and the nearby villages of Pitkas Point, Mountain Village and Pilot Station.

California

Favorable weather conditions may last longer than expected, possibly into next week, a statement from Alaska Wildland Fire Information said. The fire was started by lightning May 31.

In California, firefighters reported significant progress against a wildfire near the San Gabriel Mountains community of Wrightwood, but evacuation orders and warnings remained in place. The blaze has scorched about 1.5 square miles since erupting during the weekend and was 27% contained.

In Northern California’s Tehama County, firefighters gained 30% containment of a fire that has destroyed 10 buildings, damaged four others and threatened about 160 structures, fire officials said.

In a wildfire-related situation, a 50-mile stretch of State Route 70 in Northern California remained closed indefinitely after mud, boulders and dead trees inundated lanes during flash floods along a burn scar.

The causes of the latest California fires were under investigation.

Lightning is suspected in one of the northern Arizona fires, but authorities don’t yet know what caused the larger wildfire.

Parts of U.S. Route 89, the main route to reach the Grand Canyon’s East Rim entrance and through the Navajo Nation and up into Utah, remained closed, as did the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort.

MOST READ
1
Baseball aligns 2nd base with 1st and 3rd … after 135 years
Baseball aligns 2nd base with 1st and 3rd … after 135 years
2
4 new restaurants to open in Henderson’s Water Street District
4 new restaurants to open in Henderson’s Water Street District
3
Raiders cancel last day of OTAs
Raiders cancel last day of OTAs
4
Oscar De La Hoya pays $14.6M for Henderson home
Oscar De La Hoya pays $14.6M for Henderson home
5
Bail reduced for Hells Angels members charged in highway shooting
Bail reduced for Hells Angels members charged in highway shooting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Yellowstone flooding causes 10,000 to leave national park
By Amy Beth Hanson and Matthew Brown The Associated Press

Yellowstone National Park officials say all visitors except for a group of backpackers had left the park by Tuesday as it evaluates damage from massive flooding.

 
Yellowstone flooding leads to evacuations, closures
By Amy Beth Hanson The Associated Press

Flooding has wiped out roads and bridges and closed off all entrances to Yellowstone National Park at the onset of the busy summer tourist season.

Russian boots are displayed at the "Ukraine Crucifixion" exhibition in Kyiv, Ukraine, ...
Ukrainian forces defy expectations of Russia as fighting continues
By David Keyton and John Leicester Associated Press

“Remember how in Russia, in the beginning of May, they hoped to seize all of the Donbas?” Zelenskyy said. “It’s already the 108th day of the war, already June. Donbas is holding on.”

Laid out near the U.S. Capitol are 2,280 schoolbooks and broken pencils that represent the 2,28 ...
Senate logjam on gun measures appears broken
By Alan Fram The Associated Press

Leaders hope to push any agreement into law quickly — they hope this month — before the political momentum fades that has been stirred by the recent mass shootings.

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses by videolink the opening plenary sessi ...
Western world’s possible ‘war fatigue’ worries Ukraine
By Colleen Barry and Yuras Karmanau The Associated Press

Analysts say the Kremlin could exploit a dragged-out, entrenched conflict and possible waning interest among Western powers that might lead to pressuring Ukraine into a settlement.

Passengers get a COVID-19 test at Heathrow Airport in London, Nov. 29, 2021. The Biden adminis ...
US ends COVID-19 testing requirement for international travel
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travelers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

FILE - People walk by shops Nov. 13, 2020, in Rehoboth Beach, Del. The Friday June 10, 2022, re ...
Inflation in US reaches new 40-year high
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The cost of gas, food and most other goods and services jumped in May, pushing inflation to a four-decade high and offering Americans no respite.