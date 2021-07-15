103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Nation and World

Northern California fire grows, residents warned to get ready to go

The Associated Press
July 14, 2021 - 5:31 pm
 
An air tanker drops fire retardant to battle the Dixie Fire in the Feather River Canyon in Plum ...
An air tanker drops fire retardant to battle the Dixie Fire in the Feather River Canyon in Plumas County, Calif., Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP)

PULGA, Calif. — Residents were warned Wednesday to be ready to evacuate as a growing wildfire bears down on two remote Northern California communities near a town largely destroyed by a deadly blaze three years ago.

The fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon has chewed through more than 1.8 square miles of brush and timber near the Feather River Canyon area of Butte County.

There was zero containment of the Dixie Fire and officials said people in Pulga and east Concow should prepare to leave at a moment’s notice. Flames raced along hillsides on the western edge of the Plumas National Forest about 10 miles from Paradise, the foothill town devastated by a 2018 wildfire that killed 85 people.

Air tankers aided firefighters on the ground who hiked through steep terrain.

The cause of the fire wasn’t known.

Further north, progress was reported on California’s largest fire so far this year. The Beckwourth Complex, a combined pair of lighting-ignited blazes, was more than 70% contained Wednesday after blackening 145 square miles near the Nevada state line.

Damage was still being tallied in the rural community of Doyle, California, where flames swept in last weekend and destroyed several homes,

Blazes in California, Oregon and Washington state were among nearly 70 active wildfires that have destroyed homes and burned through more than 1,500 square miles in a dozen mostly Western states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Extremely dry conditions and heat waves tied to climate change have swept the region, making wildfires harder to fight. Climate change has made the American West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Valley sees another round of evening thunderstorms
Las Vegas Valley sees another round of evening thunderstorms
2
Police: Allegiant Stadium shooting suspect fired officer’s holstered gun
Police: Allegiant Stadium shooting suspect fired officer’s holstered gun
3
Latest data shows where Clark County residents may have gotten COVID
Latest data shows where Clark County residents may have gotten COVID
4
Firefighter charged in wife’s OD death skipped hospital for fire station
Firefighter charged in wife’s OD death skipped hospital for fire station
5
Man shot, killed at northwest Las Vegas restaurant
Man shot, killed at northwest Las Vegas restaurant
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Man dies after driver hits cyclists in Arizona race
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

A cyclist has died after he was struck last month by an Arizona driver who plowed his pickup truck into a group of people participating in a bike race, authorities said Monday.

Fire consumes a home as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doyl ...
Firefighters report progress against big fires in West
By John Antczak and Christopher Weber The Associated Press

Dozens of wildfires burned across the U.S. West on Monday, but fire agencies reported some progress in corralling the flames.

A long line of travelers wait to pass through a state agriculture inspection at the Kahului Air ...
As travel booms, Maui moves to implement new tax
The Associated Press

Officials on Maui are moving quickly to implement a new tax on tourists after lawmakers overrode a veto by Hawaii Gov. David Ige this week.

 
Richard Branson, 71, reaches space in his own ship
By Susan Montoya Bryan and Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

Swashbuckling entrepreneur Richard Branson hurtled into space aboard his own winged rocket ship Sunday in his boldest adventure yet.

A boy lies on pieces of foam at a shelter for displaced Haitians, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sat ...
Haiti’s interim leader requests US, UN troops
By Danica Coto and Joshua Goodman The Associated Press

Mathias Pierre, Haiti’s elections minister, defended the request for military assistance, saying that the local police force is weak and lacks resources.

 
California wildfire explodes as heat wave blankets West
By Daisy Nguyen The Associated Press

The Beckwourth Complex — two lightning-caused fires burning north of Lake Tahoe — showed no sign of slowing its rush from the Sierra Nevada forest region after doubling in size between Friday and Saturday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wears a mask during a visit to a vaccination center in South Gate, ...
California will require face masks at schools in fall
By Jocelyn Gecker The Associated Press

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said that not all schools can accommodate physical distancing of at least 3 feet or more, so the best preventive measure is wearing masks indoors.