Nation and World

Northern California forest closed as wildfires burn

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 - 4:20 pm
 
Firefighters monitor the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, as it burns at French ...
Firefighters monitor the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, as it burns at Frenchman Lake in Plumas National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Firefighters arrive at Frenchman Lake to battle the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex ...
Firefighters arrive at Frenchman Lake to battle the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, burning in Plumas National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Plumes of smoke and fire rise above Frenchman Lake as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Co ...
Plumes of smoke and fire rise above Frenchman Lake as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, burns in Plumas National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

BECKWOURTH, Calif. — Flames threatening campgrounds and cabins prompted evacuations and closed off a swath of Northern California forest as the state headed into another weekend of dry, scorching weather and the continuing threat of wildfires.

Hundreds of firefighters aided by aircraft were fighting the Beckwourth Complex, two blazes sparked by lightning that were carving their way through the eastern edge of the million-acre Plumas National Forest in the northern Sierra Nevada near the Nevada state line.

Campgrounds and homes around Frenchman Lake were under evacuation orders Friday and a nearly 200-square-mile area of the forest was closed because of the danger, fire information officer Pandora Valle said.

After a day and night of explosive growth, the fire covered more than 38 square miles at midmorning Friday, causing containment to drop to 11%.

The flames were burning through pine, fir and chaparral turned bone-dry by low humidity and high temperatures, while ridgetop winds and afternoon gusts of up to 35 mph were “really pushing” the flames at times, Valle said.

The fire was one of several burning in the north, where several other large blazes destroyed dozens of homes in recent days.

In the region between the Oregon border and the northern end of the Central Valley, the big Lava and Tennant fires were significantly contained, and progress was reported at the Salt Fire as containment improved to 45%. The Salt Fire has burned 27 homes and 14 outbuildings north of Redding, which hit 100 degrees before 11 a.m. The Lava Fire destroyed 20 structures, including 13 homes, and damaged two structures. The Tennant Fire destroyed five buildings, including two homes.

Arizona

In north-central Arizona, increased humidity slowed a big wildfire that posed a threat to the rural community of Crown King. The 24.5-square-mile lightning-caused fire in Yavapai County was 29% contained. Recent rains allowed five national forests and state land managers to lift public-access closures.

Climate change is considered a “key driver” of a trend that is creating “longer and more intense dry seasons that increase moisture stress on vegetation and make forests more susceptible to severe wildfire,” the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said recently.

Oregon

In Oregon, pushed by strong winds, a wildfire fire in Klamath County grew from nearly 26 square miles Thursday to nearly 61 square miles on Friday in the Fremont-Winema National Forest and on private land. It was 0% contained, according to the an update posted on Facebook by the incident management team. Klamath County Emergency Management on Friday issued an immediate evacuation order for people in certain areas north of Beatty and near Sprague River. California dispatched two strike teams with wildland engines to help.

Idaho

In Idaho, Gov. Brad Little declared a wildfire emergency in the state Friday and mobilized the Idaho National Guard to help fight fires that had sparked across the state after lightning storms swept across the drought-stricken region.

Fire crews in north-central Idaho were facing extreme fire conditions and gusty winds as they fought two wildfires that threatened homes and forced evacuations in the remote and tiny community of Dixie about 40 miles southeast of Grangeville. Efforts were complicated in part because firefighting resources were stretched thin, fire managers said, and in part because the area has very challenging terrain covered with trees and plants that are dry from the ongoing drought.

The fires near Dixie, covering a combined 19.5 square miles, were among several that started after lighting storms swept through the region earlier this week.

Southern Nevada

Strategic vegetation clearing can help ward off desert wildfires during the driest season on record. Those fuel breaks helped contain the Carpenter 1 fire in 2013 near Las Vegas.

— The Las Vegas Review-Journal contributed to this report.

