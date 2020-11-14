58°F
Nation and World

Northern California gets more snow, Mammoth Mountain opens

The Associated Press
November 13, 2020 - 6:07 pm
 
Skiers Chris Benchetler, right, and Kimmy Fasani, left, offering some ski instruction to their ...
Skiers Chris Benchetler, right, and Kimmy Fasani, left, offering some ski instruction to their child on opening day of the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, Calif., Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain Ski Area via AP)
Skiers are seen on a chair lift on opening day of the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, Calif., Friday ...
Skiers are seen on a chair lift on opening day of the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, Calif., Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain Ski Area via AP)

LOS ANGELES — Rain moved across Northern California and snow began falling in the northern Sierra Nevada on Friday.

The latest storm came a week after California finally got a real dose of fall weather after months of hot, dry conditions that fed wildfires.

The Mammoth Mountain ski and boarding resort in the Eastern Sierra opened for the season a day ahead of schedule thanks to last weekend’s storm, which left 17 inches of snow atop its 11,053-foot summit.

Other resorts and ski areas around the state plan openings in the coming days.

Southern California continued cooler than normal but forecasters predicted a warm-up Sunday and Monday with gusty offshore Santa Ana winds potentially elevating fire danger.

About 90% of the state remains in drought or abnormally dry, with the exception of counties from the Central Coast south to San Diego, according to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor report.

