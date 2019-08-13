96°F
Nation and World

Northern California officer rescues dog booted out of car

The Associated Press
August 12, 2019 - 8:28 pm
 

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is trying to find who kicked out a dog out of vehicle and abandoned the animal on the side of Highway 50 in Placerville.

The CHP’s Placerville office says witnesses on Sunday reported seeing a vehicle slow down before someone kicked the dog out and the vehicle sped off.

It says an officer quickly got there and rescued the dog before it was hurt.

The agency is asking anyone with information on who may have abandoned the dog to call CHP Placerville.

