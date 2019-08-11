89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Norwegian police say mosque shooting is a terror attempt

The Associated Press
August 11, 2019 - 7:10 am
 

MOSCOW — Police in Norway’s capital say the shooting at a mosque that wounded one person is being investigated as an attempted terrorist attack and that the alleged perpetrator is also a murder suspect in a separate case.

One suspect is in custody after the shooting Saturday at the Al-Noor Islamic Center in the Oslo suburb of Baerum. Police say they believe no one else was involved.

Oslo police official Rune Skjold told a news conference Sunday that the suspect, a man in his 20s, has been found to hold extreme right-wing views and animosity toward immigrants.

After the shooting, police went to his residence and said they found his 17-year-old sister dead. Police said the man is a suspect in that death.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rescuers search for victims of a landslide triggered by Typhoon Lekima in Yongjia county in eas ...
Death toll from Typhoon Lekima reaches 33 in China
The Associated Press

Most of the victims were in a village in Yongjia county, where a landslide blocked a river that then poured into the small town, killing 23 people.

In this Jan. 13, 2014 file photo, former California State Sen. Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, di ...
Changing federal courts concern gun-control backers
By Don Thompson The Associated Press

A federal judiciary that is becoming increasingly conservative under President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate has gun control advocates on edge.