Notre Dame fire due to electrical short-circuit, officials believe

Firefighters work with a hose on a boat at the Seine river near the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Thursday, April 18, 2019. France is paying a daylong tribute Thursday to the Paris firefighters who saved the internationally revered Notre Dame Cathedral from collapse and rescued its treasures from encroaching flames. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A man works on the scaffolding on the facade of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Thursday, April 18, 2019. Nearly $1 billion has already poured in from ordinary worshippers and high-powered magnates around the world to restore Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after a massive fire. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

A crane hoists scaffolding past gargoyles outside the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Thursday, April 18, 2019. Nearly $1 billion has already poured in from ordinary worshippers and high-powered magnates around the world to restore Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after a massive fire. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Emergency service personnel walk at the Elysee Palace in Paris after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Thursday, April 18, 2019. Nearly $1 billion has poured in from ordinary worshippers and high-powered magnates around the world to restore Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris after a massive fire. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

UPDATE: A French judicial police official said investigators think an electrical short-circuit most likely caused Notre Dame Cathedral fire.

The official, who spoke anonymously about the ongoing investigation, said investigators still don’t have the green light to work in the cathedral and search in the rubble for safety reasons.

Below is the original story posted online:

PARIS — The rector of Notre Dame Cathedral has proposed building a small, temporary church on the plaza outside the monument so that the faithful has a place of worship while the 12th-century structure ravaged by fire is closed for restoration.

Bishop Patrick Chauvet offered the idea of creating an “ephemeral” cathedral so people can pray and life can return to normal in the neighborhood.

The Paris City Hall gave its approval to the idea Thursday “subject to technical restraints.”

A crypt containing vestiges dating from antiquity is located under the vast esplanade. There is also an underground parking lot.

President Emmanuel Macron has said he wants to see the cathedral fully restored in five years. Chauvet told neighborhood business owners on Wednesday he expected Notre Dame to remain closed “five to six years.”

Album to raise money

The proceeds from a new classical music album will be donated to the heritage foundation in France to help support the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral.

The album, entitled simply “Notre-Dame,” a collection of sacred music, is being released by Universal Music France on digital platforms Friday.

Many tracks were recorded at the cathedral and they include artists Cecilia Bartoli, Jessye Norman, Roberto Alagna, Christopher Hogwood and Herbert von Karajan.

Two of Notre Dame’s most recent organists Pierre Cochereau and Olivier Latry also feature.

The cathedral’s famous 8000-pipe organ survived the blaze, which destroyed most of the roof and caused the spire’s collapse.

Universal Music France President Olivier Nusse said: “We had to help the cathedral once again stand as a symbol of French culture across the world.”

Firefighters thanked

Macron has thanked hundreds of firefighters who helped save Notre Dame Cathedral.

During a ceremony at the Elysee presidential palace in the presence of those who intervened on Monday’s fire, Macron praised their courage and exemplarity ability to make the right decisions under time pressure.

“We’ve seen before our eyes (your) responsibility, courage, solidarity and a meticulous organization”, Macron said. “The worst has been avoided.”

Macron said firefighters will get an Honor Medal for their courage and devotion.

About 500 firefighters took part in the nine-hour battle to save the 12th-century Notre Dame on Monday evening. Its spire collapsed and roof was destroyed, but its iconic towers, rose windows, famed organ and precious artworks were saved.

Secret code used

The chaplain of the Paris fire brigade credits saving the Crown of Thorns from fire that gutted Notre Dame to a team of rescuers who broke the relic’s protective covering and an official who had the secret code to unlock the protection.

Fire chaplain Jean-Marc Fournier told France Info on Thursday that his own team arrived on the heels of the salvaging, and praised the action “to preserve this extraordinary relic, this patrimony of humanity.”

Others had earlier credited Fournier with saving the Crown of Thorns.

Fournier told daily Le Parisian that he himself was able to save the most precious thing for Catholics from the fires, the concentrated hosts. The paper said he climbed on altars to remove large paintings, but that he felt especially proud of another personal salvaging operation: “to have removed Jesus” from the Cathedral.

He was referring to the chalice containing consecrated hosts that for Catholics are the body of Christ.

Planks around rose windows

Workers are securing the support structure above one of Notre Dame’s famed rose windows with wooden planks.

A huge crane and renovation teams worked at the site Thursday, after authorities warned that some of the structure remains at risk. Firefighters walked on what the remains of the roof to inspect damage.

The island housing Notre Dame at the heart of the French capital remained largely empty Thursday and closed to everyone but residents. Businesses were shuttered and the usual tourist throngs were nowhere to be seen.

Passersby praised the French firefighters who helped save the overall structure of the cathedral, although its spire collapsed and its roof was destroyed in Monday’s devastating fire.

Benedicte Contamin, who came to see the cathedral Thursday, said she’s sad but grateful it’s still there. She said this is “a chance for France to bounce back, a chance to realize what unites us, because we have been too much divided over the past years.”

Remarkably, no one was killed in the fire, which occurred during a Mass, after firefighters and church officials speedily evacuated those inside.