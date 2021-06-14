101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Nation and World

NSA contractor in leak case out of prison

By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 - 11:18 am
 
FILE- In this June 26, 2018 file photo, Reality Winner walks into the Federal Courthouse in Aug ...
FILE- In this June 26, 2018 file photo, Reality Winner walks into the Federal Courthouse in Augusta, Ga. Winner, 29, a former government contractor who was given the longest federal prison sentence imposed for leaks to the news media, has been released from prison to home confinement, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Monday. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP, File)

WASHINGTON — A former government contractor who was given the longest federal prison sentence imposed for leaks to the news media has been released from prison to home confinement, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Monday.

Reality Winner, 29, has been moved to home confinement and remains in the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons, the person said. The person could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

She was convicted in 2018 of a single count of transmitting national security information. Prosecutors said at the time that her sentence was the longest ever imposed for leaking government information to the news media.

Her release was hailed as a cause for celebration after advocates had spent years fighting for her release or a pardon. Her lawyer, Alison Grinter Allen, said in a statement that Winner and her family are working to “heal the trauma of incarceration and build back the years lost.”

She said they are “relieved and hopeful” after her release from prison.

The former Air Force translator worked as a contractor at a National Security Agency office in Augusta, Georgia, when she printed a classified report and left the building with it tucked into her pantyhose. Winner told the FBI she mailed the document to an online news outlet.

Authorities never identified the news organization. But the Justice Department announced Winner’s June 2017 arrest the same day The Intercept reported on a secret NSA document. It detailed Russian government efforts to penetrate a Florida-based supplier of voting software and the accounts of election officials ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The NSA report was dated May 5, the same as the document Winner had leaked.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
How Biden’s free community college proposal could impact Nevada
How Biden’s free community college proposal could impact Nevada
2
Fearing slaughter of wild horses, lawmakers seek to halt adoption program
Fearing slaughter of wild horses, lawmakers seek to halt adoption program
3
Nevada reports 262 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death
Nevada reports 262 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death
4
Sisolak vetoes 4 bills from 2021 Legislature
Sisolak vetoes 4 bills from 2021 Legislature
5
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This June 7, 2021, image shows the headquarters of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails in Albuquer ...
Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
By Dee-Ann Durbin The Associated Press

As the pandemic wore into the spring selling season, many troops nixed their traditional cookie booths for safety reasons.

In this Oct. 17, 2003, file photo, actor Ned Beatty poses at New York's Music Box Theatre where ...
Actor Ned Beatty, indelible in ‘Deliverance’ dies at 83
By Jake Coyle The Associated Press

Ned Beatty, the indelible character actor whose first film role as a genial vacationer brutally raped by a backwoodsman in 1972’s “Deliverance” launched him on a long, prolific and accomplished career, has died. He was 83.

Israel's designated new prime minister, Naftali Bennett speaks during a Knesset session in Jeru ...
Israel swears in new coalition, ending Netanyahu’s reign
By Joseph Krauss The Associated Press

Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu turned rival, will preside over a diverse and fragile coalition comprised of eight parties with deep ideological differences.

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after attending the G-7 summit, Sunday, Jun ...
G-7 leaders agree on vaccines, China and taxing corporations
By Jill Lawless, Sylvia Hui, Danica Kirka and Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

President Joe Biden, who was making his first foreign trip as leader, said it was an “extraordinary, collaborative and productive meeting.”

In this Thursday, May 9, 2019, file photo, Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue ...
$28M bid gets ride into space with Jeff Bezos
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

The Amazon founder’s rocket company, Blue Origin, did not disclose the winner’s name following the live online auction. The identity will be revealed in a couple weeks.

Visitors pay tribute to the display outside the Pulse nightclub memorial Friday, June 11, 2021, ...
Pulse Nightclub to be designated national memorial
The Associated Press

The deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history left 49 people dead and 53 people wounded as “Latin Night” was being celebrated at the club.

 
Biden urges G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China
By Jonathan Lemire, Aamer Madhani and Jill Lawless The Associated Press

The president hopes the denunciation will be part of a joint communique to be released Sunday when the summit ends.

This May 25, 2020, file image from a police body camera shows bystanders including Darnella Fra ...
Teen who recorded Floyd’s arrest, death wins Pulitzer citation
By Amy Forliti The Associated Press

The teenager who pulled out her cellphone and began recording when she saw George Floyd being pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer was given a special citation by the Pulitzer Prizes on Friday for her video that helped to launch a global movement to protest racial injustice.