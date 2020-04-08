61°F
Nation and World

NTSB report: Student pilot in deadly crash had drugs in system

The Associated Press
April 8, 2020 - 3:22 pm
 

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A federal investigation into a 2018 Scottsdale plane crash that killed all six people aboard found that one pilot had drugs in his system and the aircraft had exceeded its weight limit.

A National Transportation Safety Board factual report posted on the agency’s website Wednesday said an autopsy found ecstasy and inactive cocaine metabolites in urine and blood samples from a student pilot, later identified as James Pedroza, 28, of Las Vegas.

The single-engine plane banked while still at low altitude and crashed in a fireball on a golf course 70 seconds after taking off from Scottsdale Airport. It was supposed to fly to North Las Vegas Airport the evening of April 9, 2018.

No drugs were found in the other pilot, who was described as an experienced flight instructor. The instructor had flown the plane to Scottsdale from North Las Vegas to pick up the student pilot and four passengers.

The report said the plane’s weight limit was 3,200 pounds. But its estimated weight at takeoff was 3,335 pounds.

NTSB factual reports only summarize findings but don’t state conclusions on crash causes. Those are provided in a subsequent final report.

