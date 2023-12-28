57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Number of wounded Israeli soldiers is mounting

By Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press
December 28, 2023 - 12:03 pm
 
Israeli soldier Jonathan Ben Hamou, 22, wounded in the war with Hamas, sits in his room at Sheb ...
Israeli soldier Jonathan Ben Hamou, 22, wounded in the war with Hamas, sits in his room at Sheba hospital's rehabilitation division, in Ramat Gan, Israel, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Ben Hamou was wounded in the Gaza Strip when a rocket-propelled grenade struck the bulldozer he was using to help clear the way for other troops and dig trenches. He lost his left leg beneath the knee. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Israeli soldier Jonathan Ben Hamou, 22, wounded in the war with Hamas, practices walking with c ...
Israeli soldier Jonathan Ben Hamou, 22, wounded in the war with Hamas, practices walking with crutches during a physiotherapy session in Sheba Hospital's rehabilitation division in Ramat Gan, Israel, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Ben Hamou was wounded in the Gaza Strip when a rocket-propelled grenade struck the bulldozer he was using to help clear the way for other troops and dig trenches. He lost his left leg beneath the knee. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Israeli soldier Jonathan Ben Hamou, 22, wounded in the war with Hamas, practices standing durin ...
Israeli soldier Jonathan Ben Hamou, 22, wounded in the war with Hamas, practices standing during a physiotherapy session in Sheba Hospital's rehabilitation division in Ramat Gan, Israel, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Ben Hamou was wounded in the Gaza Strip when a rocket-propelled grenade struck the bulldozer he was using to help clear the way for other troops and dig trenches. He lost his left leg beneath the knee, and his right leg is covered in shrapnel wounds. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
An Israeli soldier wounded in the war with Hamas walks with crutches in the rehabilitation divi ...
An Israeli soldier wounded in the war with Hamas walks with crutches in the rehabilitation division of Sheba hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Israeli soldier Jonathan Ben Hamou, 22, wounded in the war with Hamas, sits in his room at Sheb ...
Israeli soldier Jonathan Ben Hamou, 22, wounded in the war with Hamas, sits in his room at Sheba hospital's rehabilitation division, in Ramat Gan, Israel, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Ben Hamou was wounded in the Gaza Strip when a rocket-propelled grenade struck the bulldozer he was using to help clear the way for other troops and dig trenches. He lost his left leg beneath the knee, and his right leg is covered in shrapnel wounds. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

RAMAT GAN, Israel — Igor Tudoran spent just 12 hours inside the Gaza Strip before a missile slammed into his tank, leaving him with a life-altering injury.

“Already within the tank, I understood from the condition of my leg that I would lose it. But the question was how much of it will I lose,” he said, seated on a bed in the hospital where he has been treated since he was wounded last month.

Tudoran, 27, a reservist who volunteered for duty after the Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel by Hamas terrorists that triggered the war, lost his right leg beneath the hip. He has kept up a positive attitude — but concedes that his hopes of becoming an electrician may no longer be possible.

Tudoran is part of a swelling number of wounded Israeli fighters, yet another sizable and deeply traumatized segment of Israeli society whose struggles are emerging as a hidden cost of the war that will be felt acutely for years to come.

“I have never seen a scope like this and an intensity like this,” said Edan Kleiman, who heads the nonprofit Disabled Veterans Organization, which advocates for more than 50,000 soldiers wounded in this and earlier conflicts. “We must rehabilitate these people,” he said.

Israel’s Defense Ministry says roughly 3,000 members of the country’s security forces have been wounded since Hamas terrorists stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 240 people hostage.

Nearly 900 of those are soldiers wounded since Israel began its ground offensive in late October, in which troops have engaged in close combat with Hamas terrorists. More than 160 soldiers have been killed since the ground operation began.

“They add up,” said Yagil Levy, who teaches civil-military relations at Israel’s Open University, of the wounded. “There could be a long-term impact if we see a big rate of people with disabilities that Israel must rehabilitate, which can produce economic issues as well as social issues.”

Israelis still largely stand behind the war’s objectives and it is mostly seen as an existential battle meant to restore a sense of security lost in Hamas’ terrroist attacks.

In a country with compulsory military service for most Jews, the fate of soldiers is a sensitive and emotional topic.

The names of fallen soldiers are announced at the top of hourly newscasts. Their funerals are packed with strangers who come to show solidarity. Their families receive generous support from the army.

The exceptionally large numbers of wounded in this war will provide a visible reminder of the conflict for years to come.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized their sacrifice during a recent visit to wounded soldiers at Sheba Medical Center, Israel’s largest hospital, which has treated and rehabilitated many of the injured. “You are genuine heroes,” he said.

At Sheba, soldiers and civilians wounded in the war spilled out into the corridors on a recent day and passed the time with their families on an outdoor deck. Soccer paraphernalia adorned the wounded soldiers’ hospital beds as did the Israeli flag.

One man who had lost a leg after being attacked at the Nova music festival on Oct. 7 lay in the sun on the hospital grounds, his wheelchair parked nearby. The Israeli pop diva Rita handed out hugs to some wounded soldiers. A military helicopter carrying more wounded landed nearby.

The Israeli Defense Ministry said it was working at “full capacity” to assist the wounded, and that it was cutting red tape and hiring employees to deal with the influx.

Jonathan Ben Hamou, 22, who lost his left leg beneath the knee after a rocket-propelled grenade struck the bulldozer he was using to help clear the way for other troops, is already looking forward to the day when he can use a state-funded prosthetic.

Ben Hamou, who mostly uses a wheelchair since the incident in early November, said that he eventually plans to pursue his goal of attending a military commanders’ course.

“I’m not ashamed of the wound,” said Ben Hamou, who filmed the RPG’s moment of impact as well as his evacuation to hospital. “I was wounded for the country in a war inside Gaza. I am proud.”

MOST READ
1
What many call the best ice cream in Vegas just opened its 3rd shop
What many call the best ice cream in Vegas just opened its 3rd shop
2
Murder, carjacking suspect dies after shootout with police in southwest valley
Murder, carjacking suspect dies after shootout with police in southwest valley
3
Is Sphere damaged? Some LED pucks on popular attraction not working properly
Is Sphere damaged? Some LED pucks on popular attraction not working properly
4
Judge orders prison for man who admitted to damaging power facility
Judge orders prison for man who admitted to damaging power facility
5
California-based pizza chain eyeing rapid expansion in Las Vegas
California-based pizza chain eyeing rapid expansion in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gad Haggai and Judih Lynne Weinstein, kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Around 150 members ...
Hard-hit kibbutz announces death of American hostage
By Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy and Jack Jeffery The Associated Press

The death of Judith Weinstein was announced days after her husband, Gad Haggai, was also declared dead.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard takes the stand during the trial of her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, No ...
National tabloid figure Gypsy Rose Blanchard out of prison
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH Associated Press

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was released on parole, had persuaded an online boyfriend to kill her mother, who had forced her to pretend she was seriously ill.

US President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in Chri ...
Biden says Iraq strike meant to deter attacks on US personnel
By Jordan Fabian Bloomberg News

President Joe Biden said the U.S. military struck targets in Iraq in order to prevent further attacks on American personnel in the Middle East, which have fueled concerns about a wider regional conflict.

Liz Magill, President of University of Pennsylvania, testifies before the House Education and W ...
Students fight antisemitism at colleges using federal Title VI
By David Voreacos and Janet Lorin Bloomberg News

Students are suing the University of Pennsylvania claiming the school fostered a hostile environment that left them feeling unsafe in class or crossing the campus.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, wears a protective vest and helmet as he rec ...
Israel bombards central Gaza as offensive expands
By Najib Jobain, Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

The Israeli military ordered residents to evacuate a belt of territory the width of central Gaza, saying had located a Hamas terrorist training camp.

More stories
Hard-hit kibbutz announces death of American hostage
Hard-hit kibbutz announces death of American hostage
Pierce Brosnan accused of trespassing in Yellowstone thermal area
Pierce Brosnan accused of trespassing in Yellowstone thermal area
Coroner IDs man killed in downtown fight
Coroner IDs man killed in downtown fight
New Year’s Eve: Officials discuss safety preparations
New Year’s Eve: Officials discuss safety preparations
‘Beyond devastated’: Father of 7 dies in southwest valley carjacking spree
‘Beyond devastated’: Father of 7 dies in southwest valley carjacking spree
Wendy’s offering 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for a week
Wendy’s offering 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for a week