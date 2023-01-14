50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Numbers drawn for $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot

What can you buy with the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot?
The Associated Press
January 13, 2023 - 5:34 pm
 
Updated January 13, 2023 - 8:23 pm
A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket o ...
A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.35 Billion at the Cranberry Super Mini ...
A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.35 Billion at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
A Mega Millions entry card is displayed at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., Thu ...
A Mega Millions entry card is displayed at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The winning numbers for the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot have been drawn.

Drawn Friday night, the numbers were 30-43-45-46-61 and the gold Mega Ball 14.

It will take computers about two hours to determine if a player(s) matched all six numbers — and found good luck on Friday, the 13th.

Mega Millions players have endured months of losing, allowing the jackpot to grown to the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

Plenty of people have won smaller prizes in the lottery game, but no one has matched all six numbers and won the grand prize since Oct. 14. Those 25 straight drawings without a winner have allowed the top prize to roll over and grow larger for three months.

If it turns out there was no winner Friday night, the jackpot will move closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball prize won last November in California.

The long stretch without a Mega Millions jackpot winner is because of the game’s steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million.

The $1.35 billion prize is for a winner who chooses an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing was an estimated $724.6 million.

Not in Nevada

Nevada is one of five states that does not offer Mega Millions, but the Primm Valley Lotto Store sits just over the border on the California side about 45 miles from Las Vegas off Interstate 15.

Mega Millions is also played in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. States that do not have Powerball are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos files plans for new 600-room resort in Henderson
Station Casinos files plans for new 600-room resort in Henderson
2
Pricey eggs leaving Las Vegas businesses, shoppers struggling
Pricey eggs leaving Las Vegas businesses, shoppers struggling
3
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
4
CARTOON: Biden needs to get a clue
CARTOON: Biden needs to get a clue
5
CARTOONS: What’s the difference between CVS and Ukraine?
CARTOONS: What’s the difference between CVS and Ukraine?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, left, looks on as her daughter ...
Lisa Marie Presley, 54, dies after cardiac episode
By Christie D’Zurilla and Richard Winton Los Angeles Times

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement Thursday evening.

More stories for you
No winner for Mega Millions; jackpot jumps to $940M
No winner for Mega Millions; jackpot jumps to $940M
No winning tickets drawn in $685M Mega Millions jackpot
No winning tickets drawn in $685M Mega Millions jackpot
$1.35B Mega Millions jackpot is game’s 2nd highest
$1.35B Mega Millions jackpot is game’s 2nd highest
No tickets match all Mega Millions numbers; jackpot rises to $1.1B
No tickets match all Mega Millions numbers; jackpot rises to $1.1B
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Lottery, online gaming shunned in Nevada
Lottery, online gaming shunned in Nevada