Numbers drawn for $875M Powerball jackpot

No winning tickets have been sold in either nationwide lottery since the middle of April.

Will it be won?

The numbers were drawn Saturday in the $875 million Powerball jackpot.

They are 2-9-43-55-57 with a Powerball of 18.

It should be a few hours before it is known if the jackpot ($452.2 million cash value) is won.

There were no winners in the first of two lottery jackpots totalling $1.4 billion this weekend.

The numbers drawn Friday for the $560 million Mega Millions (estimated cash value of $281.1 million) jackpot were 10-24-48-51-66 with a Mega Millions ball of 15. There were no winners.

The biggest lottery jackpot ever won was $2.04 billion on Nov. 7, 2022, in California.

Your odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302 million while the Powerball says its odds are 1 in 292 million, according to the respective websites.

Tickets cost $2 for each lottery and are not sold in Nevada. The closest location is at The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the Nevada state line. Arizona outlets also sell lottery tickets.

