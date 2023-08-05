Numbers drawn for Mega Millions jackpot worth $1.35B

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $1.35 billion, or a paltry $659.5 million cash.

A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. A huge $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

These jackpot rollovers are getting boring.

The winning numbers drawn at 8 p.m. were 11, 30, 45, 52, 56 and Mega Ball 20.

It will take about 90 minutes or so to determine any winners.

The last Mega Millions jackpot hit April 18 in New York for $20 million ($10.5 million cash).

After that winner, it has rolled over 30 times to reach its status as the fourth-largest in U.S. history. Tickets costing $2 are sold in Arizona and California.

Two weeks ago, a tiny neighborhood store in downtown Los Angeles sold the winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion, the sixth largest in U.S. history and the third largest in the history of the game.

Tonight’s Mega Millions, if won, would tie the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. A single Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine on Jan. 13, 2023, was also worth $1.35 billion.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.