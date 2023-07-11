Numbers drawn for Powerball jackpot that swells to $675M

The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $675 million Powerball ($340.9 million cash) Monday night jackpot.

Now a wait of a few hours begins as computers determine if a winning ticket was sold.

The numbers drawn were 2-24-34-53-58 with a Powerball of 13.

The two nearly nationwide lottery jackpots have been growing for nearly three months.

The Mega Millions will be worth an estimated $480 million ($240.7 million cash) Tuesday at 8 p.m. PDT.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won April 18 in New York while the Powerball jackpot was claimed April 19 in Ohio.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302 million while the Powerball says its odds are 1 in 292 million.

Tickets cost $2 for each lottery and are not sold in Nevada. The closest location is at The Lotto Store in Primm, just across the Nevada state line. Arizona outlets also sell lottery tickets.

