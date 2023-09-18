Numbers drawn in Powerball jackpot worth $638M
The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot — no matter the size — are near 1 in 292.2 million.
Will the string of no winners continue when the Powerball winning numbers roll down the chute tonight?
The winning numbers were 2-21-26-40-42 and a Powerball of 9.
It will take about two hours to determine how many winning tickets were sold in the country.
The top prize is worth $638 million with a cash payout of $304.2 million after all tickets came up short in the Saturday drawing.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Chances of taking home Mega Millions' top prize are even lower, at about 1 in 302.6 million.
10 LARGEST US JACKPOTS
1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)
2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)
5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
6. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)
7. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
8. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
9. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
10. $747 million. Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023. (one ticket from Washington state)