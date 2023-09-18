Numbers drawn in Powerball jackpot worth $638M

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot — no matter the size — are near 1 in 292.2 million.

The Powerball drawing for Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, will be worth $638 million. (AP file/Keith Srakocic)

A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store inn November 2022 in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Will the string of no winners continue when the Powerball winning numbers roll down the chute tonight?

The winning numbers were 2-21-26-40-42 and a Powerball of 9.

It will take about two hours to determine how many winning tickets were sold in the country.

The top prize is worth $638 million with a cash payout of $304.2 million after all tickets came up short in the Saturday drawing.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot — no matter the size — are near 1 in 292.2 million. Chances of taking home Mega Millions’ top prize are even lower, at about 1 in 302.6 million.

