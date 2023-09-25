Numbers drawn: Powerball jackpot reaches $785M
Powerball’s jackpot was last won July 19 when a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red ball to win $1.08 billion.
For 28 consecutive drawings there have been no winners for the top prize in Powerball.
Will that change tonight with the fourth-largest prize in the game’s history available?
The numbers drawn were 10-12-22-36-50 with the Powerball of 4.
It takes about 90 minutes to determine how many winners there were and if somebody had all six numbers.
The jackpot is worth an estimated $785 million, or $367 million in cash.
On Saturday, no ticket matched all six numbers drawn — 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and Powerball 21.
Should there be a winner Monday, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $785 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $367 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent a year.
The odds of winning are about 1 in 292 million, says powerball.ca.
10 LARGEST US JACKPOTS
1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)
2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)
5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
6. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)
7. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
8. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
9. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
10. $747 million. Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023. (one ticket from Washington state)