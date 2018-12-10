Nuns accused of embezzling funds, may have gambled in Las Vegas

Two nuns in Southern California have been accused of embezzling as much as $500,000 in tuition, fees and donations, the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported. The nuns may have spent some of the money at casinos in Las Vegas, according to parents and officials.

The newspaper reported that the St. James Catholic School in Torrance had notified police earlier this month that Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper, and Sister Lana Chang, who both had retired earlier this year, were “involved in the personal use of a substantial amount of school funds.” But the nuns had expressed remorse, and the archdiocese and the church were not pursuing criminal charges.

Kreuper was the school’s principal, and Chang taught there.

Samantha Pierce, a Torrance resident who has attended St. James for more than 30 years, told the Press-Telegram the controversy underscores a failure of church leadership.

Kreuper was known to forgive tuition debt and offer assistance to families experiencing financial hardships, Pierce said, and she took trips to Las Vegas because she visited a friend from a Catholic school where she used to teach.

A spokeswoman for the Diocese of Las Vegas could not be reached last week, the Press-Telegram reported. Kreuper has a past address and P.O. Box in Las Vegas, public records show.