58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

NY hiker rescued twice in 2 days in Arizona

The Associated Press
March 8, 2022 - 5:38 pm
 
Arizona Snowbowl and the San Francisco Peaks. (Getty Images)
Arizona Snowbowl and the San Francisco Peaks. (Getty Images)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A New York City man who needed to be rescued twice on consecutive days while hiking in a northern Arizona mountain range is urging others to pay more attention to winter weather than he did.

“Warning: Unless you are an experienced alpine mountaineer, DO NOT attempt Humphreys Peak in the winter. There is so much snow that it’s difficult to follow the trail and very easy to fall off of it. Moreover, the wind is absolutely brutal,” Phillip Vasto said in an online post.

The 28-year-old Brooklyn man first called 911 last Wednesday at about 7 p.m. to say he got lost while hiking on Humphreys Trail in the San Francisco Peaks overlooking Flagstaff, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The statement didn’t identify Vasto by name but he spoke to the Arizona Daily Sun, telling the newspaper in a story published Tuesday that he was an experienced hiker but had underestimated the difficult conditions.

“I was thinking if I start early in the morning, I’ll have all the time in the world to reach the summit,” Vasto said of his second attempt.

The trail runs through some 5.5 miles of steep, rocky terrain between the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort and Humphreys Peak, the state’s highest point with an elevation of 12,633 feet.

During the first rescue, tracked vehicles from the ski resort that travel on snow drove Vasto off the mountain and he declined medical attention.

But at 5 p.m. the next day, Vasto called 911 to say he needed help after injuring himself in a fall near a ridge on the Humphreys Trail.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety rescue helicopter was sent to pick up Vasto and another hiker who had stopped to help him.

Vasto was “provided with preventative search and rescue education about the conditions on the trail and the approaching winter storm and encouraged to not attempt the hike again,” the Sheriff’s Office statement said.

The other hiker who stopped to help Vasto, Phillip Wyatt, said it was “very apparent that he wasn’t prepared for the climate that he had gotten himself into.”

Wyatt decided to stay with Vasto and provided his number to the search and rescue team so that they could make contact in the likely scenario that Vasto’s phone ran out of battery life because he had been using it to check his route on a trail locater app.

“I really respect Phil’s perseverance,” Wyatt told the Daily Sun. “I hope that he’s able to make it to the top sometime.”

MOST READ
1
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
2
Mother of ‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity seeks restraining order against son
Mother of ‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity seeks restraining order against son
3
Colorado woman hits $145K jackpot on the Strip
Colorado woman hits $145K jackpot on the Strip
4
Attorney shot by FBI agents after pointing gun; faces assault charges
Attorney shot by FBI agents after pointing gun; faces assault charges
5
Rising Las Vegas home prices ‘not sustainable’
Rising Las Vegas home prices ‘not sustainable’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People relax on the beach in Waikiki in Honolulu in 2017. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
Hawaii ending mask mandate by end of March
By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher The Associated Press

The last statewide mask mandate in the U.S. will be lifted by the end of March, Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday.

 
‘Defending freedom is going to cost’: US bans Russian oil imports
By Zeke Miller, Mike Balsamo, and Josh Boak The Associated Press

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the U.S. will ban all Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, but he acknowledged it will bring costs to Americans, particularly at the gas pump.

A man stands atop a destroyed bridge in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Marc ...
Effort to relieve Ukrainian port put in jeopardy
By Yuras Karmanau The Associated Press

Buses carried civilians out of one embattled Ukrainian city Tuesday and supplies toward another, as officials tried to move people away from a Russian onslaught.

FILE - A man runs out of the heat emitting from the multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims ...
Grim totals: Nearly 6M dead as 3rd COVID year looms
By David Rising The Associated Press

The official global death toll from COVID-19 is on the verge of eclipsing 6 million — underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over.

 
Yacht tracking: Some oligarchs’ vessels snared, most still elusive
By Michael Biesecker The Associated Press

Working with the U.K.-based yacht valuation firm VesselsValue, the AP compiled a list of 56 superyachts believed to be owned by a few dozen Kremlin-aligned oligarchs, seaborne assets with a combined market value estimated at more than $5.4 billion

A crew drills holes to place explosives into a large boulder that fell onto U.S. Highway 50 nea ...
Winter weather returns to California after dry February
The Associated Press

California ended the first week of March with scattered showers, downpours and snow after very dry weather in January and February that left the Sierra Nevada snowpack far below normal, renewing calls for water conservation.