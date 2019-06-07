90°F
Nation and World

NY man arrested after talk of Times Square grenade attack

By Tom Hays and Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press
June 7, 2019 - 9:00 am
 

NEW YORK — A New York man who talked about wanting to throw a grenade in Times Square has been arrested and is expected to be arraigned Friday on weapons-related charges, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

The two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the charges hadn’t been made public yet, called the man’s threatening statements “aspirational” and said they never had reached a stage that endangered the public.

The man, whose name was not yet public, was placed under investigation over the comments, and then arrested late Thursday after trying to buy a weapon, the officials said. He is not expected to face terrorism charges.

History of attacks

Times Square, which is in the heart of the Broadway theater district and is packed with tourists day and night, has been a target of attacks before.

In 2010, Faisal Shahzad, a U.S. citizen who had gotten explosives training in Pakistan, tried but failed to detonate a car bomb there. He was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2017, a Bangladeshi immigrant, Akayed Ullah, detonated a bomb in an underground pedestrian concourse linking the Times Square subway station to the Port Authority Bus Terminal. Only Ullah was seriously hurt, though bystanders were injured by shrapnel.

That same year, a man who told police he was high on drugs and hearing voices drove his car into the square’s crowds, killing a teenager and injuring around 20 people.

Police always have a heavy presence in Times Square and its sidewalks and plazas are partially protected with steel posts intended to stop speeding vehicles.

Aviator Nancy Harkness Love, director of the Women's Auxiliary Ferry Squadron (WAFS), and Col. ...
Many women backstage heroines in D-Day’s 75th anniversary
By John Leicester The Associated Press

Women didn’t get much of a mention in the 75th anniversary commemorations of D-Day that focused largely on the fighting exploits of men, yet without them Adolf Hitler wouldn’t have been defeated.

(Getty Images)
FDA warns vaping ‘influencers’ about online promotions
By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

U.S. regulators moved to discipline vaping companies for inappropriately promoting their flavored nicotine formulas through so-called influencers on Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites.

(Getty Images)
Missouri library’s ‘Adulting 101’ classes teach life skills
The Associated Press

Adulting classes have popped up at libraries around the country in the past few years to teach young adults how to find a job, buy insurance, make a budget and change a tire. Organizers say the classes are a response to the lack of home economics, woodworking and auto shop offerings in American high schools.

In a Sept. 27, 2002 file photo, the U.S. guided missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville lies at an ...
US, Russia blame each other in near-collision of warships
By Mari Yamaguchi The Associated Press

The U.S. and Russian militaries accused each other of unsafe actions on Friday after an American cruiser and a Russian destroyer came within 165 feet of each other in the East China Sea.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the I Will Vote ...
Under fire, Biden reverses stance on federal money for abortions
By Bill Barrow The Associated Press

After two days of intense criticism, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden reversed course Thursday and declared that he no longer supports a long-standing congressional ban on using federal health care money to pay for abortions.

(Getty Images)
Economy worries stunt job growth to 75K in May
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

U.S. hiring slowed in May as employers added just 75,000 jobs, a sign that businesses may have become more cautious in the face of slowing growth, trade fights and the fading stimulus from tax cuts and greater government spending.

FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, Adm. John Richardson, left, chief of naval operations ...
Navy probing claims against US Naval War College leader
By Jennifer McDermott and Michelle R. Smith The Associated Press

The military is investigating the president of the U.S. Naval War College amid allegations that he spent excessively, abused his hiring authority and otherwise behaved inappropriately, including keeping a margarita machine in his office.

In an April1 14, 2018, file photo, then-Marine Lt. Gen. Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie speaks during ...
US commander says Iran threat still ‘very real’
By Robert Burns The Associated Press

Iran has chosen to “step back and recalculate” after making preparations for an apparent attack against U.S. forces in the Persian Gulf region, but it is too early to conclude the threat is gone, the top commander of American forces in the Mideast said.

A May 29, 2019, photo released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) shows some of 1,036 ...
US opens new mass facility for migrant children, may add 3 locations
By Garance Burke The Associated Press

The federal government is opening a new mass facility to hold migrant children in Texas and considering detaining hundreds more youths on three military bases around the country, adding up to 3,000 new beds to the already overtaxed system.