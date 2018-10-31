NY man sentenced to jail for torturing landlord’s toy poodle

A Long Island man who tortured his landlord’s toy poodle has been sentenced to two months in jail.

(Getty Images)

A judge said Monday that Peter Granath must also pay more than $3,600 in restitution and serve five years of probation.

The 26-year-old Mineola man pleaded guilty in August to charges of criminal mischief and torturing and injuring an animal.

Police say Granath abused 8-year-old Layla in March while renting a bedroom apartment from her owner.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas says the 10-pound dog is still recovering from injuries that included a concussion and broken ribs.

Granath no longer lives in the home and has been ordered to stay away from Layla’s family.

He’s listed in court records as having represented himself.