NY woman gives birth to 15-pound baby girl

There are big babies and then there are big babies.

Just a few years ago, Joi Buckley and her husband of Corning, New York, never thought they’d ever have a baby.

Earlier this week, the Buckleys became parents for the second time, and talk about big surprises.

Harper Buckley was born Tuesday and weighed in at a whopping 15-pounds, 5-ounces, according to myhighplains.com.

“I knew she was gonna be big, but I didn’t anticipate no 15-pound baby,” Joi said.

A few years ago, doctors told the Buckleys they had less than a 15 percent chance of having a baby and they decided to adopt.

And then in May 2016, Joi found out she was pregnant and later gave birth to a boy weighing 11 pounds.

Harper remains in a neonatal unit at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, N.Y., where her sugar and oxygen levels are being monitored.