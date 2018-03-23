NYC firefighter dies on set of Edward Norton, Bruce Willis film

A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shot.

Michael Davidson (New York Fire Department)

HARLEM, N.Y. — A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shot.

FDNY officials said in a tweet that the blaze broke out about 11 p.m. Thursday in the basement of the building on St. Nicolas Avenue. Authorities say at least one other person was injured and taken to an area hospital. It was not immediately clear whether that person also was a firefighter.

The dead firefighter was identified as 37-year-old Michael Davidson.

It is with deep regret that FDNY announces the death of Firefighter Michael R. Davidson. Read more: https://t.co/TCJoYSHksU pic.twitter.com/zJWvSIaPjH — FDNY (@FDNY) March 23, 2018

The father of four was critically injured and transported to Harlem Hospital where he dies, according to the New York Fire Department.

Eric Phillips, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s press secretary, tweeted: “This is an awful night. We’ve lost an NYC firefighter.”

Multiple media reports indicate the blaze broke out on the set of “Motherless Brooklyn,” starring Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin.