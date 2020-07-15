107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nation and World

Obama, Biden, Gates Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam

By Michael Liedtke The Associated Press
July 15, 2020 - 3:04 pm
 

Con artists on Wednesday apparently hacked into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians and major companies in an apparent bitcoin scam.

The ruse included bogus tweets from Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The fake tweets offered to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to a bitcoin address.

Twitter didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment

Bezos, Gates and Musk are among the 10 richest people in the world, with tens of millions of followers on Twitter.

The apparently fake tweets were all quickly deleted, although The Associated Press was able to capture screenshots of several before they disappeared.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas casino operators take steps to match visitor demand
Las Vegas casino operators take steps to match visitor demand
2
Las Vegas casinos modifying smoking policies amid pandemic
Las Vegas casinos modifying smoking policies amid pandemic
3
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
4
Clark County adds more than 1K COVID-19 cases for first time
Clark County adds more than 1K COVID-19 cases for first time
5
Clark County bars suing over latest closure order
Clark County bars suing over latest closure order
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks with author ...
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Wednesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from a hospital after being treated for a possible infection.

President Donald Trump speaks during a law enforcement briefing on the MS-13 gang in the Oval O ...
Trump’s lawyers may challenge subpoenas for tax records
By Larry Neumeister The Associated Press

A week after losing a Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump’s lawyers said Wednesday they’re considering challenging subpoenas for his tax records by criminal prosecutors on grounds that the subpoenas are a fishing expedition or a form of harassment or retaliation against him.

FILE - In this April 22, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump watches as Dr. Anthony Fauci, ...
White House trade adviser critical of Fauci in opinion article
The Associated Press

Alyssa Farah, White House director of strategic communications, tweeted Wednesday the piece by trade adviser Peter Navarro “didn’t go through normal White House clearance processes and is the opinion of Peter alone.”

Taxpayers must file their tax return or seek an extension by Wednesday, July 15, or face a pena ...
Last chance: What to know about the July 15 tax deadline
By Sarah Skidmore Sell The Associated Press

As the coronavirus pandemic took hold this spring, the federal government postponed the traditional April 15 filing deadline until July 15.

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg looks up as ...
Justice Ginsburg getting treatment for possible infection
The Associated Press

The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital for treatment of a possible infection and will stay in the hospital for a few days following a medical procedure.