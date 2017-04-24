ad-fullscreen
Nation and World

Obama will make 1st post-presidency speech in Chicago

The Associated Press
April 24, 2017 - 4:31 am
 

CHICAGO — Former President Barack Obama is set to hold the first public event of his post-presidential life in the place where he started his political career.

Obama will speak Monday at the University of Chicago, where his presidential library is planned.

College students from around the Chicago area are expected to attend. The invitation-only event is being billed as part of his post-presidency goal to “encourage and support the next generation of leaders.”

Obama delivered his presidential farewell speech in Chicago in January.

 

His first public engagement since then comes as President Donald Trump nears his 100-day mark in office.

TOP NEWS
