72°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Officer fired in Garner chokehold death sues to get job back

The Associated Press
October 23, 2019 - 7:32 pm
 

NEW YORK — The officer who was fired in the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner is suing the New York Police Department and the police commissioner to be reinstated.

Daniel Pantaleo’s lawyer, Stuart London, told the New York Post the lawsuit was filed on Wednesday and argued that his termination following an administrative trial was “arbitrary and capricious.”

Police Commissioner James O’Neill fired Pantaleo in August for using a banned chokehold on Garner, whose death was captured on a cellphone video that caused widespread outrage. A sergeant who responded to the scene gave up 20 days of vacation time to settle her disciplinary case.

The Rev. Al Sharpton says “Pantaleo’s decision to seek his reinstatement is not only disrespectful to the police commissioner and NYPD, but also the Garner family.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a Sunday, April 22, 2018, file photo, a statue of a chained man is on display at the Nationa ...
Trump’s lynching claim renews pain for kin of actual victims
By Jay Reeves The Associated Press

Relatives of racist lynchings were aghast Tuesday after President Trump compared his own possible impeachment to lynching — racist killings that claimed at least 4,400 lives.

In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, ...
Russians deploy on Syrian border; US has 4 weeks to leave Iraq
By Suzan Fraser and Lefteris Pitarakis The Associated Press

Quickly moving to implement an accord with Turkey that divvies up control of northeastern Syria, Russia told Kurdish fighters to pull back from the entire frontier or else face being “steamrolled” by Turkish forces.

View of a truck, seen in rear, that was found to contain a large number of dead bodies, in Thur ...
39 found dead in truck container in southeast England
By Gregory Katz and Danica Kirka The Associated Press

Police in southeastern England said 39 people were found dead Wednesday inside a large cargo truck believed to have come from Bulgaria.

Santa Rosa police officers hold guns as they search the campus of Ridgway High School for suspe ...
Gunman goes to class after shooting 1 near California school
By Stefanie Dazio and Janie Har The Associated Press

Police Capt. John Cregan said authorities were still looking for the shooter’s handgun, which he put into a backpack and handed off to someone in a vehicle.