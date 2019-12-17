40°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Officer pleads guilty in Honolulu urinal licking case

By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher The Associated Press
December 16, 2019 - 6:53 pm
 

HONOLULU — A Honolulu police officer plead guilty Monday to depriving a homeless man of his civil rights by forcing him to lick a public urinal.

John Rabago said in court that he told the man, identified in court by his initials S.I., that he wouldn’t arrest him if he licked the urinal. The man knelt down and put his head in the urinal, Rabago said.

Rabago and another officer had responded to a nuisance complaint when they found the man in a stall in the restroom. The man was uncooperative and initially gave a fake name, Rabago said.

The man told Rabago he would do anything not to get arrested. Rabago said he told him, “If you lick the urinal you won’t get arrested.”

Rabago said he threatened the man in an aggressive tone.

Rabago, who remains on restricted duty, and Reginald Ramones, who left the department in August, were arrested and charged this year with conspiring to deprive the man of his civil rights. Ramones pleaded guilty in September to a lesser charge that he knew Rabago committed a civil rights violation but didn’t inform authorities about it.

U.S. District Judge Leslie Kobayashi said Rabago’s threat wasn’t a mistake or miscommunication. “You knowingly and willfully forced S.I. to lick the urinal,” she said.

The homeless man feared he would be arrested and reluctantly obeyed Rabago’s orders, according to court documents. Rabago had previously threatened another man he was questioning by saying he wouldn’t be arrested if he stuck his head in a toilet, court documents said.

Ramones previously said in court that Rabago persuaded him not to tell authorities what happened in the public bathroom and to delete their text messages about it.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, one of seven scheduled Democra ...
Volatility shakes Dems going into final debate of 2019
By Steve Peoples and Will Weissert The Associated Press

Seven Democratic presidential candidates will stand on stage this week in Los Angeles, a pool of survivors who have withstood almost a year on the campaign trail.

An image made from undated video provided by Zola shows a scene of its advertisement. The Hallm ...
Hallmark reverses, will reinstate same-sex marriage ads
By Jocelyn Noveck The Associated Press

The earlier decision by Crown Media, Hallmark’s parent company, to pull several ads for the wedding planning site Zola featuring two brides kissing at the altar had launched a storm of protest.

President Donald Trump pauses during an event on health care prices in the Roosevelt Room of th ...
Trump betrayed nation, House panel’s report says
By Lisa Mascaro and Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

Bolstering its case for impeaching President Donald Trump, a House panel released a lengthy report Monday detailing its rationale for the charges and accusing Trump of betraying the nation for his own political gain.

In this Dec. 9, 2019, photo a 141-year-old fruitcake, baked by Fidelia Ford, in 1878, sits in t ...
141-year-old fruitcake is a Michigan family’s heirloom
The Associated Press

During the 93 years that Morgan Ford held on to his family’s fruitcake, he showed it off at church and family gatherings and shared stories about its history with younger relatives.

This image made from undated video provided by Zola shows a scene of its advertisement. Under p ...
Hallmark draws criticism after pulling same-sex wedding ads
By Jocelyn Noveck The Associated Press

Hallmark, which is in the midst of its heavily watched holiday programming, said Saturday it had removed the ads because the controversy was a distraction.