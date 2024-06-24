106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Officers remove pro-Palestinian encampment at UC Santa Barbara

Students on the UC Santa Barbara campus in Santa Barbara, California, Nov. 9, 2021. (Al Seib/Lo ...
Students on the UC Santa Barbara campus in Santa Barbara, California, Nov. 9, 2021. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
More Stories
FILE - Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads the Easter Sunday Mass at the ...
Church leaders say Israeli government is demanding they pay property tax
FILE - People listen to a speaker at a pro-Palestinian encampment calling for a permanent cease ...
3 Columbia University administrators put on leave over alleged text exchange at antisemitism panel
An F-18 fighter aircraft sits in the hanger of the Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), a nuclear-power ...
Aerial drone likely launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels hits ship in the Red Sea
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the ...
Netanyahu: Israel winding down Gaza operations; war against Hezbollah could be next
By Melody Petersen Los Angeles Times
June 23, 2024 - 5:26 pm
 

Dozens of officers removed an encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters from the campus of UC Santa Barbara early Sunday morning, according to videos and social media posts by the protest group.

University officials did not respond to calls on Sunday afternoon. Officials had sent a message to the group, which calls itself the UCSB Liberated Zone, that the encampment violated university policies and that the protesters were illegally trespassing.

According to the group’s posts on Instagram, dozens of officers arrived on campus shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday morning. The police “gave four dispersal notices to campers and then began moving into the encampment,” the protest group said.

Later video shows workers throwing tents into a large garbage truck.

The group said six protesters had been arrested, but that could not be immediately confirmed with officers Sunday afternoon.

In April, hundreds of protesters occupied the university’s student resources building for a daylong series of workshops, art projects and other actions to express solidarity with Palestinians, call for a cease-fire and demand an end to Israel-related investments. Demonstrators set up encampments in May.

Sunday’s police operation was the latest following weeks of protests by pro-Palestinian demonstrators at universities throughout the country.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Israeli forces remove a body of a man killed during a military operation in the West Ban ...
Israeli found dead after being shot in the West Bank
By Wafaa Shurafa and Jack Jeffery The Associated Press

An Israeli man was fatally shot in a Palestinian town in the northern West Bank Saturday morning, Israel’s army said, while deadly strikes rocked northern Gaza.

FILE - The USS aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower, also known as 'IKE', sails in the Red Sea ...
Eisenhower aircraft carrier heads home
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

U.S. officials ordered the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, the aircraft carrier leading America’s response to the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, to return home after a twice-extended tour.

People wave Israeli flags during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ...
Two Israeli soldiers killed in central Gaza
The Associated Press

No information was given about the circumstances of the deaths of the two, both of whom were men in their 20s. Three other soldiers were severely injured, the army said.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Takeaways from UCLA Chancellor Gene Block’s testimony on campus antisemitism, protests
recommend 2
Student encampments end at San Jose State University and University of San Francisco
recommend 3
NYC German consulate targeted during night of anti-Israel vandalism
recommend 4
Police arrest 8 pro-Palestinian protesters who blocked entrance to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
recommend 5
Penn’s interim president orders pro-Palestinian protesters to disband ‘immediately’
recommend 6
Police quickly clear pro-Palestinian encampment set up outside Los Angeles City Hall