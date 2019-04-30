Officials: California synagogue suspect had 50 unfired bullets

John T. Earnest appears for his arraignment hearing Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in San Diego. Earnest faces charges of murder and attempted murder in the April 27 assault on the Chabad of Poway synagogue, which killed one woman and injured three people, including the rabbi. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)

Hannah Kaye, the daughter of shooting victim Lori Kaye, center, holds the hand of her father, Howard Kaye, as Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein speaks during funeral services, Monday, April 29, 2019, in San Diego. Lori Kaye was killed when a man opened fire two days earlier inside a synagogue near San Diego, as worshippers celebrated the last day of a major Jewish holiday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

POWAY, Calif. — Prosecutors say the 19-year-old man suspected of opening fire in a Southern California synagogue was arrested with a tactical vest, helmet and 50 unfired bullets.

In the first hearing for John T. Earnest, prosecutors in San Diego said Tuesday that he fired eight to 10 rounds before his rifle jammed in the shooting Saturday at Chabad of Poway synagogue.

One woman was killed and three were injured, including the rabbi.

Earnest pleaded not guilty at the hearing, where didn’t show any emotion. He wore glasses and stood behind a glass panel, appearing to glance at public defender John O’Connell for guidance.

The judge denied bail, calling Earnest an extreme threat to public safety.