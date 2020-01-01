56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Officials kill 3 mountain lions feeding on human remains

The Associated Press
January 1, 2020 - 3:58 pm
 

TUCSON, Ariz. — Three mountain lions have been killed after feeding on human remains near a popular Tucson hiking trail, Arizona authorities said Wednesday.

They were not suspected of killing the person, but were determined to be a danger to the public because they showed no fear of officers trying to remove the remains, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said in a statement, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

The area in the Coronado National Forest was closed for a day while officials attempted unsuccessfully to trap the mountain lions.

The medical examiner will work to identify the name and cause of death for the person found Tuesday morning off the Pima Canyon Trail.

The trail at the base of Mount Lemmon was reopened on Wednesday, ahead of a planned Jan. 14 re-opening, after authorities decided there was no danger to the public.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Oct. 14, 2019, photo, letters between poet T.S. Eliot and longtime confidante Emily Hal ...
T.S. Eliot letters to confidante to be unveiled after 60 years
By Christina Paciolla The Associated Press

About 1,000 letters written by poet T.S. Eliot to Emily Hale will be unveiled this week. Scholars from around the world will be traveling to Princeton in the first days they are available.

This Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, photo provided by Twitter user @AvaTheHuman shows red sky from wil ...
Australia sends aid to wildfire towns as death toll reaches 17
By Tristan Lavalette The Associated Press

Australia deployed military ships and aircraft Wednesday to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires that have left at least 17 people dead nationwide.

Soldiers board a C-17 aircraft Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Fort Bragg, N.C., to be deployed in I ...
2 days of clashes at US embassy end as Iran-backed militia leaves
By Robert Burns and Ellen Knickmeyer The Associated Press

Charging that Iran was “fully responsible” for an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, President Donald Trump ordered about 750 U.S. soldiers deployed to the Middle East as about 3,000 more prepared for possible deployment in the next several days.

Revellers photograph fireworks over the Arc de Triomphe as they celebrate the New Year on the C ...
Revelers around globe celebrate 2020, new decade
The Associated Press

A joyful crowd of Parisians and tourists walked, biked and used scooters to reach the Champs-Elysees for the new year celebrations, in a city with almost no public transport amid massive strikes.

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 file photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard C ...
Hawaii tour copter hit ridge then fell, investigators say
By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher The Associated Press

The pilot, Paul Matero, did not have an instrument rating, which allows pilots to fly in bad weather, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.