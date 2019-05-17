69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Officials probe F-16 crash site in Southern California

By Amy Taxin and John Antczak The Associated Press
May 17, 2019 - 10:47 am
 

Officials probe site of F-16 crash in Southern California

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A wide area including a freeway around an F-16 fighter jet crash site in Southern California remained off-limits Friday as military and civilian authorities investigated.

An explosive ordnance team was at the scene but officials would not say whether there were any armaments aboard the jet.

“As more information becomes available, which we expect to have later today, we will be able to release that information,” Col. Thomas McNamara, vice commander of the Air Force Reserve’s 452nd Air Mobility Wing, said at a news conference.

The aircraft crashed Thursday afternoon through the roof of a warehouse near March Air Reserve Base southeast of Los Angeles.

There was no explosion and no serious injuries among workers at the business.

The pilot ejected safely before the crash and was in good condition, McNamara said. The pilot’s name was not released.

Authorities cordoned off an area for three-quarters of a mile around the scene, including a section of heavily traveled Interstate 215.

“Avoid this area at all costs,” said Terri Kasinga, district spokeswoman for the California Department of Transportation.

No residential areas were involved, but the closure affected businesses and adjacent Riverside National Cemetery, authorities said.

“There were about 30 ceremonies that were going to take place out there today that other arrangements have had to be made,” said Bruce Barton, director of emergency management for Riverside County.

The crash occurred during a training mission, March Air Reserve Base Deputy Fire Chief Timothy Holliday said.

“The pilot was having hydraulic problems,” he said. “He started losing control of the aircraft.”

Holiday said it was a “miracle” the jet didn’t cause a major fire or explosion.

A warehouse worker said he heard a deafening noise before the jet smashed into the building about 65 miles from Los Angeles.

“Next thing I know I just hear this explosion and turn around to the back of the building, and I just seen a burst of flames and just the ceiling started falling through every part of the building,” Daniel Gallegos told KABC-TV. “I just made a run for it.”

Six people from the business and six deputies who entered the building to search for possible victims were hosed off due to exposure to debris.

The crash started a small fire that was quickly doused by the building’s sprinklers, state fire Capt. Fernando Herrera said.

Cellphone photos and video from inside the warehouse showed what appeared to be the tail of the plane buried in twisted metal and piles of cardboard boxes.

The cockpit canopy ended up on a runway, and a parachute had settled in a nearby field.

The F-16 was under the direction of the North American Aerospace Defense Command. The pilot is from the 144th Fighter Wing, an Air National Guard unit based in Fresno, and the F-16 belongs to the South Dakota Air National Guard in Sioux Falls.

The base is home to the Air Force Reserve Command’s Fourth Air Force Headquarters and various units of the Army Reserve, Navy Reserve, Marine Corps Reserve, California Air National Guard and California Army National Guard.

——

Antczak reported from Los Angeles. AP writer Robert Jablon contributed.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers his State of the State address Jan. 16, 2019, in Jefferson C ...
Governor expected to sign Missouri’s 8-week abortion ban
By Summer Ballentine The Associated Press

Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature on Friday approved a bill to ban abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy, joining Alabama and other states that have moved to severely restrict the procedure.

President Donald Trump speaks April 5, 2019, as he visits a new section of the border wall with ...
Trump plan to tap Pentagon for border wall faces court hurdles
By Daisy Nguyen and Elliot Spagat The Associated Press

President Donald Trump is moving fast to spend billions of dollars to build a wall on the Mexican border with money secured under his declaration of a national emergency, but he first must get past the courts.

Richard Strauss (AP)
Report: Ohio State team doctor abused 177, officials knew
By Kantele Franko and Julie Carr Smyth The Associated Press

Investigators say at least 177 male students were sexually abused by an Ohio State team doctor who died in 2005. The university released findings Friday about Richard Strauss.

President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn arrives Dec. 18, 2018, ...
Flynn detailed efforts to interfere with cooperation, court says
By Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

Former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn told the special counsel’s office that people connected to the Trump administration and Congress sought to influence his cooperation with the Russia investigation.

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One for a trip to New York to attend a fund ...
‘I hope not’ Trump says of war with Iran
By Deb Riechmann and Matthew Lee The Associated Press

President Donald Trump says he hopes the U.S. is not on a path to war with Iran amid fears that his two most hawkish advisers could be angling for such a conflict.