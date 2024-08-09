94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Officials recover woman’s body from Grand Canyon, the 3rd death there since July 31

In this image provided by the National Parks Service, a helicopter flies above the Grand Canyon ...
In this image provided by the National Parks Service, a helicopter flies above the Grand Canyon as authorities recover the body of a Leticia A. Castillo, 20, of Albuquerque, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. at Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz. (National Parks Service via AP)
More Stories
(Dreamstime/TNS)
Southern California city unveils all-Tesla police fleet
FILE - U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel speaks to media after meeting with Japanese Foreig ...
US ambassador to Japan to skip Nagasaki memorial because Israel was not invited
In this photograph released by the U.S. Navy, an F/A-18 Super Hornet prepares to launch off the ...
Suspected Houthi rocket-propelled grenade attack targets ship off Yemen, officials say
This image from U.S. Capitol Police video, released and annotated by the Justice Department in ...
North Las Vegas man, a Capitol riot defendant, jailed over alleged threats
The Associated Press
August 9, 2024 - 9:11 am
 

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Authorities have recovered the body of a 20-year-old New Mexico woman in Grand Canyon National Park, the third reported death in the canyon in the past two weeks.

Park officials said Thursday that the body of Leticia A. Castillo of Albuquerque was found Tuesday about 150 feet (45 meters) below Twin Overlooks.

Her body was transported to the canyon’s South Rim and then to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff for an autopsy.

Park officials said they believe Castillo entered the park on or around Aug. 3.

The Park Service and the county medical examiner are investigating the death.

On July 31, a 20-year-old North Carolina man on a mission trip with his church slipped and fell about 400 feet (120 meters) to his death off the edge of the South Rim.

The following day, a 43-year-old Missouri man died while attempting to BASE jump from Yavapai Point, falling an estimated 500 feet (150 meters). Grand Canyon officials said BASE jumping is prohibited in the park.

Park spokesperson Joelle Baird said there have been 11 deaths in Grand Canyon National Park this year, equaling the total for all of 2023. The park had 12 fatalities in 2022, 23 in 2021, and 13 in 2020, Baird said. A breakdown of the causes of deaths at the park wasn’t immediately available.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Monday in Washington that tensions in the ...
U.S. allies make frantic push to avert escalation of war
By Dan Williams, Arsalan Shahla and Iain Marlow Bloomberg News

The U.S. and its allies worked to head off an Iranian attack on Israel and avert a wider regional war as concerns grew that a strike may come at any moment in retaliation.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
20-year-old falls 400 feet to his death in Grand Canyon
recommend 2
Woman, 2 young children die after pontoon boat capsizes on Lake Powell
recommend 3
Father, daughter die while hiking at Utah national park
recommend 4
3 hikers die in Utah parks as temperatures hit triple digits
recommend 5
Man dies while BASE jumping at South Rim of Grand Canyon
recommend 6
Utah hiker dies after running out of water