Officials say deaf dog saved couple in house fire

BARNSTEAD, N.H. — Officials say a dog saved a New Hampshire couple when a fire swept through a home that had no working smoke detectors in the town of Barnstead.

Deputy Fire Chief John Drew said the occupants were sound asleep but were alerted to the impending disaster by their deaf dog.

He says the entire house was ablaze by the time firefighters arrived early Saturday, and tells WMUR-TV, “That dog saved their life.”

Drew says several other pets died in the blaze and the home was destroyed. The cause is under investigation.