102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Officials seize marijuana mixed with jalapeños in San Diego

The Associated Press
August 18, 2019 - 3:20 pm
 

SAN DIEGO — Officials say they seized $2.3 million worth of marijuana mixed in with a shipment of jalapeño peppers at a Southern California port.

A Customs and Border Protection K-9 unit alerted officers to a shipment of peppers Thursday at the Otay Mesa cargo facility in San Diego.

A CBP news release says officers discovered more than 7,500 pounds of marijuana in the peppers’ pallets.

Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan congratulated the officers on Twitter and noted it was the second large seizure of marijuana there within days.

Authorities seized more than 10,600 lbs of marijuana in a shipment of plastic auto parts at the port Tuesday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - This photo released by NYPD shows a person of interest wanted for questioning in regard ...
Bail set at $200K for NYC subway scare defendant
The Associated Press

Larry Kenton Griffin II was arrested Saturday in the Bronx after photographs of Griffin and the pots were distributed widely.

Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators march across the Hawthorne Bridge ...
Portland ‘ground zero’ for protests between right, left-wing
By Gillian Flaccus The Associated Press

Hundreds of far-right protesters and anti-fascist counter-demonstrators swarmed downtown Portland,Oregon, on Saturday for a long-hyped rally that attracted President Donald Trump’s attention and resulted in at least 13arrests.

Protesters march in the rain in Hong Kong Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Heavy rain fell on tens of tho ...
Massive turnout at march in latest Hong Kong protest
By Kelvin Chan and Yanan Wang The Associated Press

Protesters turned Hong Kong streets into rivers of umbrellas Sunday as they marched from a packed parkand filled a major road in the Chinese territory, where mass pro-democracy demonstrations have become a regularweekend activity this summer.

A relative wails near the coffins of victims of the Dubai City wedding hall bombing during a ma ...
Islamic State claims bombing at Kabul wedding that killed 63
By Rahim Faiez and Cara Anna The Associated Press

The suicide bomber stood in the middle of the dancing, clapping crowd as hundreds of Afghan children and adults celebrated a wedding in a joyous release from Kabul’s strain of war.